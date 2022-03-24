Possible punishments in case of homophobic shouting in the stadium

If the homophobic cry is repeated in the clash against the United States, FIFA could go further in its sanctions against Mexico, highlighting the possibility that it determines its suspension from the next World Cup

The Mexican team will be measured to its similar United States Thursday for the CONCACAF Octagon heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and a group of Aztec fans have threatened to make the discriminatory cry, a situation that could lead El Tri to receive several sanctions, highlighting being left out of the World.

A few hours before the important commitment of Mexico before the “Stars and Stripes”“, in social networks it became a trend to make the homophobic cry in the Azteca Stadium due to the annoyance of the fans against the Mexican Football Federation due to the high price of the tickets for the commitment against the North American squad.

In recent years, El Tri has been sanctioned on more than one occasion because a sector of the fans sings the homophobic cry. The FMF He has had to pay millions of pesos in fines and the Aztec squad has also been affected in sports by having to play various games behind closed doors.

If the homophobic cry is repeated in the clash against the United States, the FIFA could go further in its sanctions against Mexico, highlighting the possibility that it determines its suspension from the next World Cup.

“In the case of repeated offenses or if the circumstances of the case require it, disciplinary measures such as the implementation of a prevention plan, a fine, the deduction of points, the dispute of one or more games behind closed doors, the prohibition of playing in a certain stadium, a defeat due to withdrawal or resignation, exclusion from a competition or demotion in category” highlights subparagraph b of point 2 in section 13 of the FIFA disciplinary code.

A few weeks ago, louis yonpresident of the FMF, He pointed out that the fans who sing the homophobic cry will not enter a stadium again after many fans invited the rest of the fans to do so in protest at the decision of the soccer authorities not to carry out the disaffiliation of Querétaro after the violent events that took place in La Corregidora.

“If someone wants to come and shout, they will be removed, just like in Selection. Do you want to scream? Perfect, they forget to go to a stadium, “he said. Louise on WSports.

the duel of Mexico vs. United States It is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico City and El Tri could seal his ticket to Qatar 2022 with a victory, but the homophobic cry could have great consequences for the Aztec team.