Possible rivals of Tigres in the Liguilla Semifinals

With a hesitant close in the regular phase by linking three games without a win, the UANL Tigers They are still serious candidates to win the title of Clausura 2022 champion in the MX Leaguethis despite the fact that in the Quarterfinals they will face La Maquina del Cruz Azul, one of the four greats of Mexican Soccer.

ItMiguel Herrera’s Tigers they have one of the most complicated eliminations that could have touched them and that curiously only appeared in 3 of 16 possible scenarios for these Quarter Finals.

Thinking that the felines will assert their favorite label in this round against Cruz Azul, the UANL Tigers only have 4 possible rivals for the Semifinals round, with San Luis being ‘the most likely’, since they appear in 4 of 8 feasible scenarios.

Next is Atlas with 2, America and Puebla with 1 stage each.

