possible romance of Captain Marvel and Valkyrie

Now what Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters, we can see the adventures of Thor and his most loyal friends, and how he brings back Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompsonwho has received a huge promotion as King of New Asgard, so she’s definitely been busy, but with a big title like Love and Thunder, we might think that love is in the air.

So, during a new interview about the film, Thompson opened up about love and her character, as well as a possible romance with Captain Marvel from Brie Larson: “I, you know, the heart wants what it wants. I don’t… I still can’t talk to Valkyrie. She hasn’t had much time to focus too much on her love life since she was given a lot of royal duties. But there are a lot of men.” amazing women, otherworldly creatures within the MCU and certainly in the canon of characters that could enter the MCU.”

“So, I think there are so many fish in the sea. She is single. She is ready to mingle. And I love it, both in the comics, Carol and myself… Brie Larson is a good friend of mine and I love spending time with her. So, I wouldn’t be mad at that for sure.”

The fourth Thor movie, which has become the shortest for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which must cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time, now, Thompson recently revealed that Thor’s sexuality Valkyriewas a major theme in the upcoming sequel, and as he spoke he detailed how that influences the story:

“It becomes the only story, particularly in a movie like this, where, frankly, you don’t have much room for story,” Thompson said. “So there was a lot of conversation in terms of how to deal with that with Valkyrie. And I feel really good, personally, about where we’re at.”

“I hope she’s a character that fans continue to connect with, that we get plenty of time to explore her, in all her humanity. But whether or not she finds love in this movie doesn’t mean she’s not still a fabulous queer character who is open to finding love when it makes sense.”