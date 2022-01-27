“Possible use of Russia force by mid-February”

L’Ukraine he asks for help from the West and also from Italy because he fears the imminent invasion of Russia which, through the mouth of his foreign minister, says that the Kremlin is ready for anything. In Ukraine, the West is looking at some “real provocation,” the Russian foreign minister said today Serghei Lavrov speaking before the Duma. «Our Western colleagues – added Lavrov, quoted by Tass – are literally in a state of militarist frenzyAnd make “hysterical statements”. “We are ready for anything – said the foreign minister -. We have never attacked anyone, it has always been us who have been attacked, and those who did it did not get away with it. “

Shortly after dagThe United States responds by completely overturning the accusations and saying they expect “a possible use of military force»In Ukraine by Russia« by mid-February ». They say this to the US State Department. Meanwhile lAmerican ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivanwent to the foreign ministry, and delivered written responses to Moscow’s security demands.

What happens in Ukraine? Why is the tension rising more and more? Five questions and answers

In Ukraine at the moment there are exercises of Russian armored troops (Crimea) and maneuvers on the eastern borders of Ukraine. It is a political crisis that erupted in 2014, after the Euromaidan Revolution which culminated in the ousting of the then president Viktor Janukovyč. In 2014, Moscow invaded the Crimean peninsula and supported separatist movements in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine. Ukraine borders Europe and is a crossing point for Russian gas arriving in Europe. Russia fears that NATO, via Ukraine, will expand east and take away areas that were (and are) under Soviet influence. Ukraine, “the granary of the USSR”, represents from the 9th century AD onwards the heart of Kievan Rus’, the medieval monarchical state that extended to Belarus and Russia. Ukraine will only achieve independence in 1991. Since then there has been an alternation between pro-Russian and pro-Western governments. At the moment the Ukrainian government has more pro-pro-European positions.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, Benedetto Della Vedova, today received Ukrainian ambassador Yaroslav Melnyk at the Farnesina after yesterday the same ambassador had requested an urgent meeting with the Undersecretary. After updating Della Vedova on the latest developments relating to tensions on the border with Russia – reads a note – Ambassador Melnyk he asked for Italian support in all fora, both bilateral and multilateral, to address this threat. Della Vedova, for his part, assured Italy’s firm commitment, even within the EU and NATO, for the maintenance of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, also recalling how yesterday in Strasbourg, as president of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, he reaffirmed this commitment. From this point of view, the undersecretary recalled that in August he was in Kiev to participate in the summit of the Crimea platform, during which the principle of the territorial integrity of Ukraine was reaffirmed. During the interview with Ambassador Melnyk, Della Vedova underlined the need to maintain a dialogue with Moscow in order to reach a peaceful settlement of the tensions.

In the meantime, the video meeting took place between Putin and the top management of some of the major Italian companies. The meeting was organized by the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce and the Kremlin has already issued a press release and photos on the conference call. On the table: i bilateral economic ties between Italy and Russia. The attention of Italian companies at the moment is entirely directed to the costs of bills and Moscow has a very strong say in the gas issue also with regard to European supplies. The extra costs associated with the increases will cost Italian companies 37 billion euros this year, according to Confindustria’s calculations. The United States and its European allies are scouring global markets for alternative energy sources to mitigate the fallout of any conflict with Russia’s leading energy exporter.

