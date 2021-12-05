Possible uses of Ethereum: will it soon be more popular than Bitcoin?

Ethereum is very popular today and has become a force to be reckoned with. As a successful cryptocurrency, Ethereum stands for exceptional technology, which in turn is backed by a first-class idea. The price trend can be considered positive, there are increases almost every day.

More and more investors are feeling attracted and shift their speculations from Bitcoin to Ethereum. No wonder, because Bitcoin is pretty much over the top. With over $ 60,000 per Bitcoin, it has gotten quite expensive, while Ether, the exact name of the currency, currently costs around $ 4,000.

And therefore, Ethereum is also quite expensive compared to Redcoin, Dogecoin and other trendy currencies.

The concept behind Ethereum

Ethereum, just like Bitcoin, is expected to contribute to the simplification of digital processes and data transfer. The current system appears slow, outdated and in need of overhaul. Ethereum developers wanted to establish a new system that would make contract processing even easier. This is possible thanks to the elimination of central instances.

Even better, Ethereum’s latest developments show that this isn’t the only problem. The system behind the coveted cryptocurrency is currently planning and implementing the creation of countless apps relevant to everyday life. With their help, we can run processes quickly and save time. The peculiarity of the apps supported by Ethereum is that they are safe from fraud and manipulation. They can be considered immutable after creation. At the same time, they require no single person maintenance or inspection. This saves costs and personnel.

Buy Ethereum? Here’s what to watch out for!

Of course, you can’t buy Ethereum in a supermarket. After all, it is a digital currency which, unlike FIAT money, cannot be physically purchased. The currency resides in the blockchain. To participate in the market, you need an account with a crypto exchange or within a crypto market. Those who want to focus specifically on Ethereum must choose an exchange that offers this cryptocurrency or a trading platform such as Bitcoin Superstar.

After registration, you can buy Ethereum in exchange for euros or dollars. In doing so, interested parties buy cryptocurrencies directly from the exchange or from a private seller. The latter cannot set the price individually. The value is valid everywhere and is based on the current price trend. Fluctuations are normal for cryptocurrencies, but the more well-known the cryptocurrency becomes and the more investors are involved, the more stable the value will be.

Ethereum and the Blockchain

Just like Bitcoin, Ether also uses blockchain technology. As the name suggests, the blockchain is made up of blocks and chains. Both are connected to each other alternately. Inside the blocks is the data. Confirmation of the entire block leads to the transmission of the data and ultimately to the further establishment of the blocks. Behind each block there are specific codes. Hacking these codes and then accessing them illegally is nearly impossible.

The blockchain publicly records transactions with Ether, so participants remain anonymous. Only transactions are transparent. If contracts are made, all participants must agree. If this is not done, the relevant contract does not enter into force. Verification of the participants takes place automatically. At the same time, the data is no longer sent to a core network and only reaches the final instance after verification.

By comparison, popular chat apps use a central structure. Anyone who sends a chat message first sends it to the central office. From there, it reaches the actual recipient. If someone enters the control center, personal data is lost. This does not happen with the blockchain.

Where Ethereum will be used

Ethereum makes sense wherever blockchain technology is required. The financial system is potentially benefiting from this. Our banking system is developing enormously with the use of the blockchain.

Branches become superfluous and the savings will go to customers. Account maintenance fees will therefore only be on the low end and transactions will not require a credit card or cumbersome account opening on site.

However, blockchain isn’t just the future of banks. It is also in demand in the education sector, travel providers will opt for technology and even in medicine people are already thinking about its integration.