possibly new vouchers in 2022

“We were literally overwhelmed with requests. There were 250 thousand bonuses available and the applications arrived have already exceeded the limit, so much so that we are already thinking of refinancing the Spa Bonus for 2022“. This was the comment of Massimo Caputi, president of Federterme, on the occasion of a press conference organized by the Consortium of the Emilia Romagna Thermal Circuit Coter.

“The Italians are rediscovering the spas and the post-Covid period has given impetus to this sector”, continued Caputi “Because people want to live more and better”. Furthermore, “This will give further impetus to make the Italian thermal system a pole of support for wellness tourism”. And finally, “With their services, the spas contribute to seasonally adjust the tourist flows by extending the season of different locations”.

On the first day of the online listing of the spa facilities that have joined the Bonus Terme on the Invitalia website, the National Agency for the Attraction of Investments and Business Development, there was a boom in requests. There are currently 163 accredited spas in 19 regions of Italy. The leader is Veneto, where there are 60 of them, followed by the Campania Region with 24 accredited spas and by Emilia Romagna with 21.

“Our aim is to enhance the function of the spa and the bonus is giving a strong boost”, declared Lino Gilioli, president of Coter. “The spas of our region are happy to open their facilities to anyone who wants to benefit from the Bonus Terme and represent the ideal place to access therapeutic preventive and wellness treatments capable of ensuring concrete and long-term results for health care. “, underlined President Gilioli.

“The spas are an important combination also for the territory”, continued Gilioli “The spas of tourist resorts show a very positive trend in customers with growth results in the order of 40-45%”, has explained.

How to apply for the Spa Bonus

From November 2nd, the list of spas in Italy where you can use the Bonus Terme is online. Already now it is possible to call directly at the facilities or send an e-mail (on the Invitalia website you will find all the contacts) to take advantage of the Spa Bonus up to the maximum amount of 200 euros per person regardless of income, by appointing the spa to make the “BONUS” request directly through the platform.

When you receive the Spa Bonus

It will be then starting Monday 8 November that the structures will send requests for the Spa Bonus in chronological order of arrival. Invitalia, the National Agency for the Attraction of Investments and Business Development, will verify the requirements and issue the vouchers until the funds run out. The facilities will then communicate to customers which requests have been accepted.

What is the Bonus Terme

The Bonus Terme is a discount on the price of access to the thermal baths and spa services, explains QuiFinanza, provided in the form of a voucher for a maximum expenditure of 200 euros – any excess is charged to the person who uses it. All Italian citizens of age can request it, without any income limit (as opposed to what happened for the Holiday Bonus). This incentive was approved through the Bonus Terme Decree of last August 5, and a fund of 53 million euros was specifically set up to meet this expense.

Who is entitled to the Bonus Terme

There are no particular restrictions regarding access and the possibilities to take advantage of the bonus. However, we remind you that the voucher is valid only at the facilities accredited on the Invitalia platform: following the booking of the spa services, the citizen will receive a receipt of the valid for 60 days, within which the bonus must be used. At the end of the set period of time, the voucher will no longer have any value.

The list of spas where to request the Spa Bonus

The spa facilities where you can use the Spa Bonus are distributed throughout the national territory. To date, there are 163, but the number of those joining is increasing day by day. Here are in which Regions:

60 in the Veneto

21 in Emilia-Romagna

24 in Campania

15 in Tuscany

8 in Lombardy

7 Trentino-Alto Adige

6 in Lazio

3 in the Marche

2 in Abruzzo

2 in Sicily

1 in Basilicata

1 in Calabria

3 in Friuli-Venezia Giulia

1 in Piedmont

3 in Puglia

3 in Sardinia

1 in Umbria

1 in the Aosta Valley

1 in Liguria

For the complete and updated list, it is advisable to check directly on the Invitalia website.