post alarm, how they can ruin us in 3 clicks – Libero Quotidiano

They are missing a few days at Christmas: days of shopping and shopping, at the time of the pandemic more and more often online. And not surprisingly, the birth and holiday period is one of the most exploited ever by hackers and cybercriminals to attempt scams against unsuspecting Italians. The goal is to clone your cards for electronic payments or, worse, “pierce” your current account.

Yes, as the postal police reminds us, in this period of the year we must pay particular attention to attempts at scams: it is indeed easier for criminals to create situations where users can be misled.

And according to reports from the authorities, these days one of the most widespread scams travel by sms. In fact, unsuspecting users receive text messages that seem to come from companies that deal with shipments, from well-known brands, and in short, with the probable many deliveries at stake, it is much easier to fall into the trap.

Usually, the offending SMS communicates that the package it is “in stock” at the shipping center. So here is a link that the user is invited to follow. Too bad it’s just a fake site used by cybercriminals to steal your personal data, username, password. Often, in this scam, the payment of a small sum to “unlock” the package in stock, from one to three euros. And in short, many users pay by handing over the data of their cards or current account to criminals.

If you have done so, in short, you are doomed: with the access data to your current account, the hackers they can empty it completely with a few clicks. In short, keep an eye on it to make, in case of need, immediately any transaction that you do not recognize.

