Post-binge diet, how to purify and get back in shape after Christmas: the expert’s advice

After Christmas, we prepare for the New Year’s Eve dinner, and our physical shape begins to suffer. Lasagna, nougat, cappelletti and panettone have undermined months and months of sacrifices and the centimeters of the waistline could have increased. But there are post-binge remedies. “No to fasting and yes to abstinence from alcohol and sugary drinks. Limit sweets and drink one and a half or two liters of water a day. Less seasonings and more physical activity“. These are some of the advice given by Giacinto Abele Donato Miggiano, director of the Clinical Nutrition Unit of the Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic Foundation in Rome, to spend the post party without too many guilt and “purify”. It will not be easy and not too fast, for the post-binge diet, according to the expert it will take at least 10-15 days (of sacrifices) to recover.

MORE INFORMATION

Christmas, the quick diet before binges: how to get prepared for the dinner

Post-binge diet: the rules

First of all, fasting is forbidden. According to the nutritionist, fasting, in addition to being useless, can hurt our metabolism, better to aim for a low-calorie diet. Away from fat, start looking with interest again on fruits and vegetables, which will be precious allies. Absolutely avoid alcohol and sweets, but if you really can’t do without them, you have to drastically limit the quantities and portions.

Water, as if it were raining. Well yes, by now we should know: at the base of every healthy diet there is an indication of at least 2 liters of water per day. And if the cold makes us want to drink it less, the expert gives us a pass for herbal teas, chamomile and fennel, obviously unsweetened.

The good intentions of 2022? Diet, job change and fear of Covid: how to face the new year (with the advice of the mental coach)

No to condiments

Let’s go back to paying attention to the toppings. After days in which food has sailed in oil and butter as if they were sailing boats, we are now back to containing everything. Yes to vinegar and lemon, no to butter and at most two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil a day and a little salt.

Diet before Christmas: holiday eating anxiety arrives

Bread and pasta, separated at home

Another dogmatic rule for Miggiano: never eat bread and pasta at the same meal. Carbohydrate is the pleasure of Italians, but this too must be dosed. Better to eat pasta for lunch, perhaps with legumes to make a full meal and for dinner maybe eat a second course with a little bread (better if toasted). Obviously the liver must also recover, so we put the fryer away and focus our regime on fish and white meat to be cooked in a simple and light way.

Coldiretti: Christmas, table spending rises by 113 euros compared to 2020. But the No vax are “excluded”

Fruit and vegetables are the allies

Absolutely yes to fruits and vegetables which, in addition to being rich in fiber and mineral salts, help fill our stomachs. “Fruit and especially vegetables – says the expert – could help us reach satiety earlier. Fruit, which contains some sugars, is best eaten for breakfast, mid-morning and afternoon snacks; cooked vegetables, as in minestrone soup, are perfect for both lunch and dinner“. Finally, we need to increase physical activity: nothing extremely demanding, but it must be done. And for those who do not like training, even long walks will bear fruit.