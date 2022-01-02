Post Christmas inflammation: what it is and how to fix it

Christmas inflammation is a problem that unites all of them but that mostly affects the female gender. Let’s find out what it is and how to remedy it.

After the holidays, many people find themselves with a few extra pounds and a whole host of unpleasant symptoms. Most of these are due to the so-called Christmas inflammation. Or an inflammatory process that occurs in the body following the intake of foods rich in sugars or hydrogenated fats.

To ensure that this problem is solved as soon as possible, it is essential to learn to recognize it and to deal with it in the right way. Only in this way will you be able to enjoy a rapid improvement and be able to return to the shape it was in just before the Christmas holidays.

Post Christmas inflammation: symptoms and remedies

That at Christmas we find ourselves eating more is a fact that few manage to fail. Between lunches and dinners out or with the family, tastings of sweets and various snacks, resisting the lure of processed sugars and fats is in fact very difficult.

Unfortunately, this immersion in sweetness also has a negative side which is inflammation.

The intake of sugary foods or too abundant meals in fact causes the body to become inflamed and this causes disturbances ranging from mild to moderate and which in the presence of certain pathologies can worsen them in an even important way. Going to the symptoms that it is good to be able to recognize, among the most important are:

Migraine

Abdominal swelling

Nausea

Diarrhea or constipation

Chronic fatigue

Backache

Muscle aches

Dark mood

Feeling light-headed

Accumulation of fat on the stomach and hips

This is a fairly common phenomenon that for some people can be really difficult to manage. To remedy the fire that ignites inside it is therefore important to immediately resort to remedies. And, the first of all is that of change power supply. Avoiding sugars, refined grains, red meat, alcohol, sugary sodas, packaged foods, and anything that normally inflames is a good way to start.

This must then be combined with good hydration, lots of rest (even sleeping a little and badly has its consequences) and the right amount of physical activity. If you are not sportsmen at all, you can start with fast walks. What matters is to set the body in motion allowing it to detoxify and lower the level of inflammation as soon as possible. A result that can only be achieved by starting to take serious care of yourself.

Acting on several fronts at the same time it will be easier to fight and extinguish inflammation, thus returning to live more peacefully, without pain and with a clearer and more active mind.

Going to what to eat, it is advisable to fill up with vegetables, eat fruit at least three times a day, and consume whole grains and lean proteins. As for fats, these should come from healthy sources such as extra virgin olive oil, avocado and dried fruit which should be eaten in moderation.

Obviously, in view of next year (or even better the upcoming holidays) it is desirable put in place positive attitudes and aimed at avoiding going back to inflammation. The basic tricks to succeed are to eat in a balanced way, insert vegetables at every meal in order to increase the intake of fiber (useful for counteracting the increase in blood sugar that generates inflammation) and to exercise even if you are in vacation.

