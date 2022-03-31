Post-COVID-19, Experts Recommend We Watch Out for These Potential Heart and Brain Issues

COVID-19 brought many surprises during the initial phase, causing minor short-term problems for some people and serious complications for others.

In the long term, it could be just as variable.

Studies are detecting possible heart and brain problems for up to a year after SARS-CoV-2 infection, even in people who had mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Possible long-term effects include “a myriad of symptoms that affect different organs,” said Dr. José Biller, director of the COVID-19 neurology clinic at Loyola Medicine in Maywood, Illinois. “It could be the lungs, it could be cardiovascular, it could be the nervous system, it could be mental health or behavioral issues.”

Estimated figures vary widely on how many people could be affected. Research suggests that 10% to 20% of people suffer from medium or long-term problems from COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.

That might seem like a small percentage, but COVID has affected hundreds of millions of people, said Dr. Siddharth Singh, director of the post-COVID-19 cardiology clinic at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. . In the US alone, nearly 80 million people have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began in early 2020.

There are many more questions than answers, including who is most at risk for post-COVID problems and how long the effects might last. But experts say that people who have had COVID-19 should be aware of the following potential risks:

Heart disease and stroke

A study published in Nature Medicine in February concluded that the risk of heart problems one year after COVID-19 infection is “considerable.”

Those heart problems include irregular heartbeats, heart failure (the inability of the heart to pump blood properly), coronary heart disease (buildup in the arteries that limits blood flow), heart attacks, and more.

The study included 153,760 U.S. veterans, most of them white and male, who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021, and survived at least 30 days. These were compared to a control group of more than 5.6 million veterans without COVID-19.

The researchers modified for pre-existing conditions and found that after one year, those who had COVID-19 were 63% more likely to have some type of cardiovascular problem, resulting in an additional 45 cases per 1,000 people.

The risks were elevated even among people who did not have severe COVID-19. That matches what Singh has seen at his post-COVID clinic, which began seeing patients in December 2020. “Many of the patients we have seen with long-term symptoms had mild illness and had been cared for at home. ”.

Singh also treats many people with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or “POTS,” which can cause dizziness, fainting, and heart palpitations. “These palpitations mostly occur when people are standing or sitting upright,” he said.

In rare cases, “intense swelling around the heart or in the heart” can occur, Singh said.

The Nature Medicine study also found a 52% increased risk of having a stroke per year among COVID-19 survivors, or about four more strokes per 1,000 people.

brain problems

Among Biller’s 113 patients in the long-term COVID clinic, nearly 3 of 4 reported so-called brain fog. “They can’t multitask and have a hard time learning new skills,” said Biller, who is also chair of the department of neurology at Loyola University’s Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago.

A recent Nature study of 785 people between the ages of 51 and 81 found that those with COVID-19 lost more gray matter and had more brain shrinkage than those without.

Mental health

A study published in February in the BMJ used the same group of US veterans as the Nature Medicine study and found a 35% increased risk of anxiety disorders after COVID-19, or 11 additional cases per 1,000 people after a year, compared to those who did not suffer from COVID-19. The risk of depression was slightly higher.

When the researchers compared people who had COVID-19 and those who had the flu, again, the risk of mental health disorders was significantly higher with COVID-19.

“Mental health is closely linked to cardiovascular health,” Singh said. If someone is anxious or depressed, “they are not going to exercise much, they are not going to take care of their diet, they are not going to take control of their hypertension and other risk factors, their sleep is affected and that can impact cardiovascular health, etc.” .

He said many COVID-19 survivors also have unresolved pain, sadness and post-traumatic stress disorder, which can contribute to a decline in mental health.

Fatigue

At the post-COVID clinic where Biller works, patients often describe feeling “unbearable” fatigue. Fatigue was the most common post-COVID symptom reported in a review of multiple studies published in August in Scientific Reports.

What can you do

While the long-term risks of COVID-19 may be real, Singh said, they shouldn’t be of terrifying concern to most people. Instead, he said, now is a good time to be proactive:

– Take care of yourself. “A lot of my family and friends got sick with COVID earlier this year and last year,” Singh said. “What I’m telling them is just be a little more careful about your cardiovascular health and make sure your cardiovascular risk factors are well controlled. Obviously, if someone has chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations, that shouldn’t be ignored.”

– Do the symptoms persist? See a doctor. “A full recovery from the infection can take two to six weeks,” Singh said. But if people have persistent physical and mental symptoms after four to six weeks, “it’s a good idea to see a doctor.”

– Pay attention to sleep. Sleep disorders – which are associated with heart problems – can develop after COVID-19, research reveals. “The importance of getting a good night’s sleep cannot be overemphasized,” Singh said. If you’re having trouble, you may need to see a specialist.

– Stay informed. As research continues to unravel the mysteries of COVID-19, people will need reliable information. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides regular updates on the coronavirus, and the National Library of Medicine provides guidance for evaluating health information.

– Get vaccinated. Vaccines against COVID-19 reduce the risk of infection and severe illness. And while it’s not yet clear whether vaccines influence long-term symptoms in people who get breakthrough infections, Biller said, “prevention is key.”

If you have a question or comment about this article, please email editor@heart.org.