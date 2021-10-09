Post Covid hair loss for Khloé Kardashian: story and remedies

Indeed one of those many people who contracted the COVID-19 and suffered from hair loss, then. Khloé Kardashian, on the occasion of the presentation of the Dose & Co supplements, he told about his experience with the virus and the next major hair loss.

Hair loss, seasonal at this time of year, has become with the pandemic and the stress and anxiety of these times, extended to all months of the year.

Although there is a direct link with Covid 19.

Post Covid hair loss: it also happened to Khloé Kardashian

L’American Academy of Dermatology has no doubts. Between consequences of Covid 19 there is hair loss. A important fall supported by studies and testimonies. Among the direct testimonies is now added that of Khloé Kardashian.

The celeb of the Kardashian dynasty, with thick hair, she found herself dealing with one disastrous loss of hair. The sister of the famous Kim said that after a few weeks from Covid 19 (contracted in March 2020), she began to lose her hair in locks. The foliage has also begun to thin.

The situation is back under control now. After over a year and a half, Khloé Kardashian’s hair is back to growing as before. With vigor and density. So, she went back to lightening her hair.

Loading... Advertisements

Collagen supplements: Khloé Kardashian’s remedies

How did she succeed, Khloé Kardashian a restore vigor to the hair? First, time has played its part. But the entrepreneur has also worked hard to return to hers beautiful pre Covid hair.

For do not stress and spoil further, the hair, already stressed and weak from the disease, avoided lightening and dyeing it. This is why she returned to hers natural color, the brown. Only now, after a year and a half from the virus, has it returned to having i blond hair.

In addition, he has made (and still makes) extensive use of hair masks. Combine with mayonnaise wraps.

Testimonial of collagen supplements Dose & Co takes them every morning.

Discover Khloé’s hair pre and post Covid in the GALLERY.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION