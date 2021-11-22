Post-Covid, here’s what to eat. Nose physiotherapy is also indicated

Also there diet can improve recovery post-Covid. As with many diseases, infection with the Sars Cov-2 virus may require dedicated nutrition. As he explains to the BBC Philip Calder, professor of nutritional immunology atSouthampton University, during infections proteins are taken up by the muscles and broken down into amino acids. That is why one can occur during an illness weight loss and muscle weakness.

Calder suggests one diet with foods that are high in carbohydrates, such as oats, breads, and pasta, as well as energy and high-protein foods such as yogurt, eggs, and nuts. Vitamins and minerals, then, are central. “They are the ‘factory workers’ who run all the processes and they are really important,” he explains. To support the immune system and the recovery of the organism, the vitamins A, C, D, E, B6, B9, B12 and minerals such as zinc, copper, selenium and iron. All elements are very present in fruit and vegetables, except for vitamin B12, which is found in the liver, rabbit and shellfish.

Space, then, for healthy fats such as olive oil and blue fish, with omega-3 fats that are particularly good for the immune system. Calder recalls how the Mediterranean diet is ideal for post-Covid, “with lots of fruit, vegetables, berries, nuts, seeds and legumes, but also some fish and healthy oils”. But when can normal eating be resumed after illness? It must be done “gently”, so as not to weigh down the intestine too much.

For the loss of taste and smell, however, there are a series of rules that can be followed. Sarah Oakley, head of the British charity Abscent, which guides patients in the recovery of odors after an illness, a real nose training can be done. When eating, it is suggested to think about the colors and temperatures of the products that arrive at the table at the same time. “In this way – he continues – you get a variety of sensations that are important when you have lost the sense of taste and smell”.

L’smell training, which Oakley calls “a physiotherapy for the nose», Consists in smelling the same perfumes twice a day, concentrating intensely on doing so for at least four months. Even parosmia, when distorted or unpleasant smells and tastes are smelled, can make eating difficult. Coffee, garlic, onions, thin bread and meat can be the involuntary victims of this disorder.