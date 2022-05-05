Post-credits scenes of ‘Doctor Strange 2’ promise strong revelations

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been characterized by showing two scenes at the end of the final credits; however, the former tends to stand out more than the latter.

Before the arrival of the second part of Doctor Strange “In the multiverse of madness”, many viewers are eagerly awaiting the scenes that will show unexpected revelations about the future of superheroes.

In Doctor Strange 2 we see a Stephen fight Wanda Maximoff.

A new character appears

Given the events that occur throughout the film, it will cause a new character from another dimension to come to stay, who seems to have a close link with “Doctor Strange”.

humorous scene

In the second post-credit scene we can see a peculiar and unrecognizable character that will cause nostalgia for the audience.

References and curiosities

Over the years, Marvel Studios has been characterized by showing references and curiosities about other movies, either from the same cinematographic universe, or from another company. For this reason, after the premiere of “Doctor Strange” in the Multiverse of Madness, they left little winks.

“The Avengers”

For many, the number of references they show to past films or known characters is not surprising, having said the above, “Ant-Man” (Ant-Man) and “Hawkeye” (Hawkeye) appear at some point in the film.

Bruce Campbell

The American actor, film director and writer has been characterized by appearing in the films of director Sam Raimi, either in the first films of Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man” saga, or as in “The Devil Awakens” . In the sequel to the sorcerer he will be no exception.

“Thanos”

The character that has marked a before and after in Marvel Studios is undoubtedly “Thanos”, who for many years was one of the most anticipated characters of the Infinity Saga, therefore, somewhere in the film he will be mentioned.

Universe 616

In the movie “Spider-Man: Far From Home” we had the first approach to the 616 universe, where most of the characters in the Marvel Universe belong. In «Doctor Strange 2» we will be able to know more about it.

“Mickey Mouse” and “Snow White”

On January 1, 2010, The Walt Disney Company merged with Marvel Entertainment for $5 billion. Given this reason, the friendly mouse company can afford to include some references to its most iconic characters, such is the case of Mickey Mouse and Snow White, who will be present at some point in the film.

Horror film

Sam Raimi, director of the film, has a peculiar style on his tapes, where terror and horror are not far behind. Without a doubt, this is a film with a different tone than others.