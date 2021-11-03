Post earthquake work at the gym. Volunteers redo the changing rooms

Samuel Govoni

ROOSTER. «For us at Gallo this gym is a symbol and a source of pride. Those of my generation have seen it born and grow up; we are fond of. I am happy to have contributed to its improvement ». Parallel to the first phase of work aimed at the anti-seismic consolidation of the structure, Daniele Benini, sports manager of Gallo Basket, has refurbished the changing rooms of the gym. He and Leonardo, his father, got busy and while the company carried out its construction site, they concentrated on the rest. «We painted the rooms, replaced the baskets and installed the adjustable backboards, in short – says Benini – we gave a nice refresh to the spaces. It was needed ».

Despite the ordinary maintenance, the thirty years of the structure could all be seen and now, also thanks to the volunteer work of Daniele and Leonardo, things have improved. «For the fraction but I would say for the whole territory of Poggio Renatico – explains the mayor Daniele Garuti -, the gym has become a point of reference over the years. After the earthquake, safety interventions had been made but now, almost ten years later, it was necessary to take an extra step. The consolidation works were the first step, in the coming months we will start phase two which will consist in strengthening the structure on the surface ».

The just completed construction site was financed through ministerial funds granted for structural improvement and safety; the Municipality is still looking for funds for the next one. «The first part is 140 thousand euros and the second 250 thousand, at the end of the works the gymnasium will have had interventions for almost four hundred thousand euros; not bad for a provincial sports facility ”, proudly underlines Garuti. “The work of the administration was important, as was the commitment and dedication made by Loreno Ravolini (president of Gallobasket, ed) In all these years. My desire – adds Benini – is to enhance this jewel more and more, which is why I wanted to participate personally in the works ».

ENTHUSIASM

It is easy to say “repaint”, but those used to go to the gym will remember the conditions of the changing rooms in the last period. The Beninis did not limit themselves simply to giving a coat of white, they moved all the furniture, including the fixed ones, cleaned the walls and then painted. On the wall the photos of the teams that over the years have carried the name of Gallo around the Ferrara area and even beyond. There is enthusiasm in Daniele’s voice as he talks about the gym. «Now the gym is as good as new and once the post-earthquake works are completed we will have a respectable sports facility within reach. I am happy”.

Even the mayor Garuti embraces the enthusiasm of the manager and concludes: “It is important for an administration to take care of what is in the area but dealing with such active and well-disposed volunteers transmits that extra energy that is needed to do Well”.

