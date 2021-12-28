Sports

Post-Ferrero Sampdoria has a new President: Marco Lanna. Board appointed

The Shareholders’ Meeting of Sampdoria was held in the late afternoon yesterday: on the table, present and future management of the company. As the new president – who succeeds Massimo Ferrero – after the rumors of the last few days the former Sampdoria has been appointed Marco Lanna. The roles within the new Board of Directors have also been defined, in which they join Gianni Panconi, Antonio Romei (which returns) e Alberto Bosco (he was the CO).

The press release
In the evening the press release arrived to formalize everything. Here it is below. “The UC Sampdoria Spa shareholders’ meeting continued the work started last December 24, in second call, to resolve on the items on the agenda today. The majority shareholder Sport Spettacolo Holding Srl, assessed the information received and thanking all those who contributed to this transition phase of the club, appointed at the end of the works the new Board of Directors in the persons of Marco Lanna (president), Alberto Bosco, Gianni Panconi and Antonio Romei “. “A great joy and a very strong emotion, my heart has always been Sampdoria”, Lanna himself confessed to his friends.

