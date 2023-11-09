Post Malone also signs the new event

















Drum roll for the opening of the gaming event Apex Legends which will be carried out with a handshake between the developers of the battle royale and the singer Malone Message. The event had already been announced in mid-October, as the opening of the new season of the video game. This will last for the next two weeks, i.e. from November 7 to 21. Yesterday’s launch trailer confirmed the collaboration with the famous artist, who contributed to giving a new image to the video game. You can watch the video below.

The new game mode

What will be offered to hungry players over the next few days is an entirely new battle experience. This is a limited time mode. LTMofficially named as three strikes. The objective is to survive last, but to destroy the opposing team it will be necessary to eliminate all members. In fact, a single player can be hit but not killed, unless the entire team is destroyed. To win you will only have, as the name of the mode says, three chances of resuscitation, after which defeat will occur.

Post Malone’s footprint

What the intervention of the famous singer will give to the followers of Apex Legends, it’s definitely amazing. Designed under the signature of the great musician, in fact, new graphic aspects and personalized gadgets have been introduced. In particular Cosmetic products, Skins, various stickers, limit. All dedicated above all to the characters of the game that Post Malone appreciates most. Among them are the furious Wraith, the speedy Octane, the astrophysicist Horizon and the war medic Lifeline. There will be no shortage of special rewards such as Credit Camouflage. They are accumulated for a maximum of 285 per day by completing the various challenges and can be spent to purchase Battlepass stars, lottery tokens and other gifts in Post Malone. Additionally, for those following the live streams on Twitch throughout the event, there will also be new cosmetic items, Shrinkage drops. So all that remains is to throw ourselves headlong into these new belligerent triads and… may the best win!













