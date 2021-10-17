News

Post Malone, Katy Perry, and J. Balvin protagonists of the promotional Pokémon cards

Post Malone, Katy Perry And J. Balvin are full protagonists of the twenty-fifth anniversary Pokémon, thanks to their themed songs. The three artists now enter even more into the world of pocket monsters as they have had the honor of being portrayed in some promotional cards. These cards were shown on the anniversary website and amazed fans. They are in fact particular creations as they represent the artists accompanied by some Pokémon, with artwork by the author.

Post Malone

The cards only appeared on the site, without any information or anything else. However, there are some elements that clash with traditional cards, in particular the numbering. As we see in that of J. Balvin in fact the 005/007 seems to be a reminder of the artist’s birthday, rather than a real numbering. Likewise, it is unclear whether these are just concepts or whether they will actually be released and distributed physically.

Post Malone

Also note how the cards are made by famous TCG illustrators. Particularly nagimiso dealt with the Colombian star, Yuu Nishida made Katy Perry and Pikachu, while Post Malone comes out of the skilled hands of Naoki Saito. Nothing is known about the fate of these projects yet, but what is certain is that the artists received a copy of their paper, as witnessed by J. Balvin on Instagram.

Post Malone


