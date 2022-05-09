Post Malone will be the next musical guest on Saturday Night Live!

The Rolling Stones have shared two new live performances.

“Tumbling Dice” and “Hot Stuf” were recorded in March 1977 during the band’s secret gigs at the El Mocambo club in Toronto.

These titles will appear in the live album “Live At The El Mocambo” which will be released in its entirety on May 13th.

This disc will be available in double CD, in vinyl format, and in digital format. Fans will be able to listen to the full Stones concert on March 5, as well as three bonus tracks recorded on March 4, recently remastered by Bob Clearmountain.

In addition, Mick Jagger recently explained why the group no longer plays his controversial title “Brown Sugar”.

The piece, released in 1971, is very controversial since the lyrics evoke non-consensual sexual relations with a slave. About this controversial title, the English artist admitted that times are changing and that the group had to adapt to today’s society. He said: “At first it was awe and shock and those things can’t stay forever.”

Regarding the band’s musical approach, he added, “When you start out, popular music always needs a shake. We were pretty good at it. We had our own style and our own approach and our behavior was different. It was seen as provocation by some people.”