Post Malone x Apex Legends Don’t miss the event!

Since November 7 and for two weeks, Post Malone is one of the Apex Legends. Bringing you convenience in the new limited time way. And not only that, there are also cosmetics created in collaboration with the musician and inspired by his love for the Apex Games.

Watch the full trailer for Post Malone’s event Apex Legends “Switched on”. As well as everything that includes the new “Three Attacks” form and the artist cosmetics that you can purchase.

“Three attacks”

You appreciate chaos “Three Strikes” is for you. This is a fast form with faster recovery and invincibility when knocked down. Additionally, each ship can be rebuilt twice, with its equipment, before being eliminated.

And don’t forget to complete the desired dailies to earn Camouflage Credits and enjoy them all in the rewards box to achieve new cosmetics, Battle Country levels and much more.

The new “Iconic” tier for cosmetics will be highlighted with skins and packs inspired by Post Malone, Octane, Wraith, Horizon and Lifeline. Those who unlock 20 event-themed stickers will receive three legendary stickers to upgrade their care and shields.

The event Apex Legends Celebrate one of the most important members of the gaming community, as you are now. Select your team and gather in the spotlight – it’s your time to shine.

Apex Legends “Ignition” It is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the EA app and Steam.

