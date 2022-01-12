Post Match – This is the effect, not the cause »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

LAROMA24.IT (MIRKO KNOCKS) – If anyone had the causes of the collapse of Roma against Juventus at their disposal, they would be asked to call Trigoria at the numbers that can be easily found on the web. Because those who alternated between presidents, directors, coaches and players, failed to prevent this from happening cyclically. The aggravating circumstance, if anything, is that it also happens under the control of José Mourinho. Who among the luckiest phrases of his career, certainly has this: “Anyone who only knows about football knows nothing about football”.

And explaining with a purely football analysis what happened between the 70 ‘and the 77’ of Roma-Juventus would distort the reality. If anything, what happens in the images and choices of the players is the effect, certainly not the cause. It is the frame of the mountain that collapses, it does not indicate the reason that crumbles it.

Sneaking out of the exercise of finding the right words, we will use those uttered by Mourinho in time. During his time in the Premier League, in fact, the coach defined football as “a game of intelligence and emotions”. And collecting traces of one or the other seems extremely complex in the moments leading to Juventus’ 3-2, when, 20 minutes from the end, Roma are in a doubly favorable scoring position.



The disconnected pressures of Rome, with Pilgrims who after having dealt with Locatelli profitably throughout the race, has more difficulty in tracking down Arthur. Viña’s exit on Dybala does not prevent Juventus from progressing vertically towards Morata, followed by Ibanez. Here falls one of the principles expressed so far at the defensive level of Rome according to Mourinho: the power stations rarely leave the center and, absolutely, they don’t both. While the Brazilian defender was pinned by Morata’s feint, Smalling ended up outside the vertical lines that mark the goal area.

The emotions remain. Those that could move survival instincts in others, like Cristante that during the development of Juventus for 3 times (as also seen in the previous frame) takes information on inserting in the center of the area Locatelli. Despite this, the midfielder is positioned in the area at the height of the first ball, with Maitland-Niles left in the embarrassment between Locatelli, with whom he has a height defect of about 10 centimeters, and McKennie, as well as Mkhitaryan in the frantic attempt to find in the area. Where everyone is deceived by the trajectory of the ball, despite the final image offers an abundant numerical superiority of Roma in the offending area (4 against 2).

Even the ending, we entrust it to Mourinho: “I will dive into this impossible mission”. Said on June 19, 2021. Hoping it is still relevant.