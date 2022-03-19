Post, more and more logistics. Enter medical transport

Poste Italiane is still shopping: after getting its hands on former Lottomatica payment services at the end of February through Postepay, the group led by Matteo Del Fante buys a majority stake in Plurima and bets on hospital logistics.

The operation involves the signing of a binding agreement with Opus, wholly owned by the Marconi family, and the private equity operator Siparex. The agreed consideration is based on an overall enterprise value of the company of 130 million: Poste (-0.30% yesterday on the stock exchange) will complete the transaction through the subsidiary Poste Welfare Servizi, and will support it entirely with available cash resources. At the end of the reorganization, Pws will hold 70% of the share capital of Plurima, while the Marconi family will hold the remaining 30%. As for governance, Luca Marconi will be confirmed as executive chairman of Plurima.

As mentioned, the company is active in hospital logistics and document custody and management services for public and private hospitals. From the point of view of the Plurima accounts, which has 41 logistics structures and a fleet of around 300 vehicles, closed 2021 with 57 million in revenues and around 10 million in EBITDA. “Our 24SI strategy envisages a focus on the contract logistics business with the aim of completing the transition to a wide-ranging logistics model”, Matteo Del Fante, CEO of Poste, underlined yesterday. Plurima – continued the manager – “will accelerate this process, guaranteeing access to new business opportunities linked to a greater trend towards outsourcing of hospital logistics and micrologistics. We will leverage the experience we have gained with the Covid-19 vaccine delivery and booking platform, as well as the consolidated relationships with public administrations “.

Luca Marconi is also satisfied who, after recalling how Plurima was born from an intuition of his father Tito 40 years ago, is confident that thanks to the Post Office, “a large infrastructure for the health logistics of our Italian system at the service of citizens with the determination and enthusiasm that have always distinguished us ».

The closing of the transaction, subject to approval by the Antitrust Authority, is expected by the end of the first half of this year. Finally, as regards the advisors, Poste Italiane was assisted by Lazard and Gianni & Origoni; Plurima’s shareholders, on the other hand, were supported by Vitale & Co and Pedersoli Studio Legale.