Post office booklets, news coming for withdrawals: the announcement

Important news coming for holders of post office booklets. Let’s find out what will change for users and what opportunities will open up

For Italian post it is a time of great introductions and innovations. The products offered on the market are often revisited to try to improve the quality of the same and above all the functions available to citizens. Among the main services chosen by users there are undoubtedly Postepay, BancoPosta and Smart Libretti.

These are three tools that allow you to carry out a large number of operations. Thanks to the various dedicated apps, a world opens up to be accessed through a simple click. As we said earlier, Italian post has provided for its customers an interesting novelty that will also interest the owners of booklets. So let’s find out in detail what it is.

Post office booklets, news on the way for withdrawals

Italian post launched the new ones Postamat. The main novelty concerns the possibility of recharging your own, without going into the branch Booklet. This will drastically reduce the number of users who will have to queue to pay money into their financial management tool. A great news that has already been active for some time with regard to some credit institutions.

The new Postamats will also bring other interesting news. The first and most interesting is certainly the introduction of the system anti-skimming which does not allow cloning of cards. An innovation that will allow you to withdraw in total safety and serenity, without worrying about tampering with the counter, as unfortunately often happens in Italy and abroad.

The so-called Postamats Cash-In they are not yet widespread but could soon reach most of our country. Obviously, the possibility of withdrawing remains unchanged, as happens today in normal registered ATMs Italian post, to make phone top-ups or to pay for households.