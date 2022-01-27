Post Offices, It Is Emergency In The Province Of Lecce: From 1 February A Month Of Strike Of The Extraordinary

LECCE – “In recent times, it has become increasingly difficult for Poste Italiane customers to carry out any operation at any post office. Even worse fate is for pensioners for whom, despite the set deadline days, it becomes a business to collect the pension at the counter.

” . Tommaso Moscara, Oreste Amante and Otello Petruzzi, respectively general secretaries of Slc-Cgil, Uil Poste and Failp Cisal communicate this in a note.

“We recall that Poste Italiane – reads the text – is the largest company in the national network, whose majority shareholder is the State: it has a mission and a social purpose; it cannot therefore sacrifice on the altar of profit its main vocation of solidarity towards the weakest and most needy classes.

The chronic and scientifically planned reduction of personnel has repercussions on the lengthening of queues outside post offices, while the optimization of costs on the supply of money produces its negative effects on pensioners and citizens who, after having sustained grueling queues outside the office, run the real risk of not collecting the pension check due to lack of liquidity. Furthermore, the computerization of the “wait management” through the booking from the app prefers online reservations to those scheduled in the office, so that those queuing outside post offices never know when and if they will be served.

These trade union organizations have repeatedly denounced, unheard, this unsustainable state of social unease.

We think it is necessary to put in place actions to raise awareness among citizens, through the media, so as to bring out a situation which, if not stemmed in time, will certainly produce a further contraction of social services in the face of greater attention to financial management. with greater added value.

Finally, we continue to note that the company pays particular attention to the Northern territories, while in the South the staff continues to decrease: a condition that reflects and perpetuates the differences in a productive and social two-speed Italy.

For these reasons, the postal category protests. The mobilization will result in the strike of extraordinary services from 1 to 28 February, so as to bring out the chronic shortage of personnel in the Salento area. We hope – they conclude – to attract attention with our request for greater respect for the territory, especially for our fellow citizens who cannot yet be considered second-class Italians ”.

