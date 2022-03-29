Post-Oscar parties: from the impressive look of Anya Taylor-Joy to the classic bet of Ricky Martin

James 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 60 Views

The Oscar gala does not end at the Dolby theater. In parallel, the great night of the seventh art has its alternate version where many of those who go on this occasion they were not invited to The Oscar Awards and those who were at the ceremony also go and decide to extend the celebration.

The well-known post-Oscar parties are, in effect, another classic. Among the most popular are that of Vanity Fair, at the Center for the Performing Arts, in Beverly Hills, and the one organized by the singer Elton John, in order to raise funds for the fight against HIV, in West Hollywood.

And for these events the elegant is the code and the looks are not repeated. The stars who attend the Oscar gala have a second special dressing room for what follows. The accolades then did not go only to Penelope Cruz, with her Chanel, or Jessica Chastain, with her Gucci; on the red carpet. Many of the celebrities stopped by both parties, including: Jessica Alba, Sienna Miller, Sofia Vergara, Sophie Turner, Kim Kardashian, Anya Taylor-Joy, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, Sarah Paulson, Natalie Portman, Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens, Heidi Klum, Lady Gaga, Caitlyn Jenner, and Demi Lovato , to name a few.

Camila Morrone, in a dress with silver sequins, took all eyes
Camila Morrone, in a dress with silver sequins, took all eyes
Courtesy Vanity Fair
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, one of the most elegant couples of the night; she, in a red Louis Vuitton dress, a long-sleeved, high-neck design that marked her advanced pregnancy, and he, in an original tuxedo
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, one of the most elegant couples of the night; she, in a red Louis Vuitton dress, a long-sleeved, high-neck design that marked her advanced pregnancy, and he, in an original tuxedogetty – Getty Images North America
Sofía Vergara, in a dress with a sweetheart neckline and a mermaid silhouette by Mark Zunino.
Sofía Vergara, in a dress with a sweetheart neckline and a mermaid silhouette by Mark Zunino. ig vanityfair
The elegance of Andrew Garfield
The elegance of Andrew Garfieldig vanityfair
Demi Lovato's all black
Demi Lovato’s all blackgrosby
Kim Kardashian wore a tight blue Balenciaga dress with a large train
Kim Kardashian wore a tight blue Balenciaga dress with a large traingetty – Getty Images North America
Jessica Alba, very elegant in a navy blue dress by Carolina Herrera, with net effect fabric and a voluminous skirt
Jessica Alba, very elegant in a navy blue dress by Carolina Herrera, with net effect fabric and a voluminous skirt
getty – Getty Images North America
Sienna Miller, in an asymmetric cut-out dress, made in Armani Privé
Sienna Miller, in an asymmetric cut-out dress, made in Armani Privé getty – Getty Images North America
Zoë Kravitz chose a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello model; the actress dazzled in a dress with a high neck, long sleeves and a bare back
Zoë Kravitz chose a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello model; the actress dazzled in a dress with a high neck, long sleeves and a bare back getty – Getty Images North America
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, with classic black and white tuxedos
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, with classic black and white tuxedosgetty – Getty Images North America
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied; the actress's moss green Christian Dior design was in keeping with her husband's elegance
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied; the actress’s moss green Christian Dior design was in keeping with her husband’s elegance
getty – Getty Images North America
Jessica Alba, with a net effect fabric in navy blue, by Carolina Herrera.
Jessica Alba, with a net effect fabric in navy blue, by Carolina Herrera. getty – Getty Images North America
Hailey Bieber, with a nude model with a floral detail on the abdomen
Hailey Bieber, with a nude model with a floral detail on the abdomengetty – Getty Images North America

Source link

About James

Check Also

Sandra Bullock is everything in the romantic comedy

In one of the scenes of The lost City, by Aaron and Adam Nee, Sandra …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved