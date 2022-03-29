Post-Oscar parties: from the impressive look of Anya Taylor-Joy to the classic bet of Ricky Martin

The Oscar gala does not end at the Dolby theater. In parallel, the great night of the seventh art has its alternate version where many of those who go on this occasion they were not invited to The Oscar Awards and those who were at the ceremony also go and decide to extend the celebration.
The well-known post-Oscar parties are, in effect, another classic. Among the most popular are that of Vanity Fair, at the Center for the Performing Arts, in Beverly Hills, and the one organized by the singer Elton John, in order to raise funds for the fight against HIV, in West Hollywood.
And for these events the elegant is the code and the looks are not repeated. The stars who attend the Oscar gala have a second special dressing room for what follows. The accolades then did not go only to Penelope Cruz, with her Chanel, or Jessica Chastain, with her Gucci; on the red carpet. Many of the celebrities stopped by both parties, including: Jessica Alba, Sienna Miller, Sofia Vergara, Sophie Turner, Kim Kardashian, Anya Taylor-Joy, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, Sarah Paulson, Natalie Portman, Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens, Heidi Klum, Lady Gaga, Caitlyn Jenner, and Demi Lovato , to name a few.