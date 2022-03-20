Post pandemic: 57% of Italians sleep badly, two out of three monitor their sleep with the smartwatch

On the occasion of World Sleep Day which occurs today 18 March, Oppo presented the results of a research conducted in collaboration with YouGov, to investigate the relationship between Italians and sleep, and on the possible impact of the pandemic on the quality of rest. Oppo produces Watch Free, a new smartwatch with OSleep function which analyzes sleep at all stages and provides the most suitable indications for rest without discomfort, and that is why it has also analyzed the relationship between rest and wearables. 57% of Italians admit they find it difficult to fall asleep, and not infrequently. Although 73% of Italians go to sleep before midnight, the study shows a general tendency to not get enough sleep (less than 7 hours on average) while wishing to rest more effectively and for longer. It is mainly young women who find it difficult to fall asleep, with 58% versus 42% of men. The hectic lifestyle that characterizes our reality strikes the most relevant moment for psychophysical recovery, progressively affecting more and more individuals: here then is that to protect yourself from the risks of burnout and fatigue, we run for cover with relaxing herbal teas (27%) , music (13%) and mindfulness (11%). In fact, apps for emitting “white noises” such as sea waves have become popular.

Compared to March 2020 the amount of people who bought a smartwatch has increased by 60%. To keep track of the hours slept per night (49%) and monitor the quality of their rest (47%), two out of three individuals (64%) opt for a device of this type, which offers snore analysis systems and on guard against sleep disturbances. The use of devices for active sleep monitoring has recorded a rapid increase compared to the early stages of the pandemic with organic growth of about 60%, and is a symbol of an interesting evolution in the relationship between users and wearable devices, which become functional to the fight against fatigue. In fact, many people buy them to know the reasons for their exhaustion, or to find a healthy and sustainable routine: among the reasons that push the most to purchase are the possibility of monitoring the quality of sleep (44%), to keep track of the heart rate (37%) and the number of hours slept (36%). 74% of users who use it do not intend to part with it.