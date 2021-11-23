Post Perisic, Inter chose Kostic. “Close agreement, it can also be closed in January”

“It will not be easy to go beyond Ivan the terrible: this last Inter Perisic is a follower who applies himself, a soldier in every centimeter of the field and in every second of the game. In practice, what no one would have ever imagined, but the whimsical Croatian of the past no longer exists “. Thus opens the article from La Gazzetta dello Sport regarding the possibility, at the moment quite concrete, that Ivan Perisic will leave Inter on a free transfer at the end of the year, with Wolfsburg and Dortmund ready to bring him back to Germany.

Inter are evaluating different profiles for the post-Perisic but the major suspect is Filip Kostic: “Inter are already starting to do something left: Perisic will go away on deadline and the post-Ivan is already born in the chats with Alessandro Lucci , an agent who is at home at Pinetina. In his team already 4 Nerazzurri, Vecino-Kolarov plus the two latest arrivals in the summer Dzeko-Correa, but we are working to get a fifth one soon. Filip Kostic, left-handed of Serbia and of the Eintracht Frankfurt, has recently entrusted the power of attorney to Lucci also because he dreams of coming to live in Italy: he has a contract that expires in 2023 and for this 29-year-old the Nerazzurri are ready to go up to 10 million with a three-year period of 2.5 more. bonus “, adds La Gazzetta dello Sport which indicates that the agreement is close and that it can be closed in January if a midfielder leaves (Vecino out).