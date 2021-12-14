Post sentenced to pay – Corriere.it

from Simona Lorenzetti

This was decided by the Court of Turin, which resolved a long-standing dispute with a saver with a sentence

In 1989 he bought an interest-bearing voucher worth 5 million lire. And now, 32 years later, the post office has been sentenced to pay € 65,000 instead of the € 28,000 that the institution believed it had to pay. This was decided by the Court of Turin, which resolved a long-standing dispute with a sentence. The complicated story concerns the yields of interest-bearing bonds promised by the post office to savers.

To reconstruct the passages you need to dive into the past: to 1986, when interest-bearing bonds were issued to be redeemed 30 years later. The documents should have been initialed with the letter Q, which guaranteed a lower rate of return than the previous ones marked with the letter P. In reality, the Post Office continued to use the latter by simply placing a stamp over the old returns to specify how much they would have yielded in the future. And so savers for 30 years have relied on the rates of the P series (9-11-13 and 15 percent) instead of those of the Q series (8-9-10.5 and 12 percent). On the other hand, the Post Office paid at maturity by recalculating the amount on the basis of the lower rates.

Hence the dispute that opened in 2020, when as many as 3,000 savers have resorted to arbitration to have the higher amounts recognized. Discordant rulings, when in favor of savers and when in favor of the post office, have forced some citizens to turn to civil courts. Like the lady protagonist of the sentence published in recent days.

The woman, in fact, decided to try to assert her reasons after that the post office had recognized a figure of 28,000 euro for that voucher that had paid 5 million lire at the end of the 1980s. Now the Court has established that the interest to be applied was the highest and has recognized the applicant 65 thousand euros, 37 thousand more.

