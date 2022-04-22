Postal 2, free on GOG for a limited time; how to download on pc

Postal 2 is the new free game available on GOG. The CD Projekt RED store offers the controversial second installment of the saga for a limited time. A classic full of violence that includes its first two expansions. You can redeem it until the next April 22 at 22:00 (CEST).

Postal 2: how to download for free on GOG

Click on this link that will take you to the main page of Good Old Games, CD Projekt RED’s sales platform on PC.

At the bottom of the main carousel you will see a tab dedicated to Postal 2 next to a green button. Click on Yes, and claim the game.

A dropdown will open asking you to log in to your GOG account. Fill in the fields in case you have one. If you are not registered, click on the button sign-in at the top of the screen and tap Create Account. Enter the data and the email that will be associated. You can also create one from your Facebook profile. Find out all the details here.

Postal 2 will link to your digital library automatically. Hover over your profile and select games. You will see it in your window.

We must emphasize that by redeeming it you will receive the full version of the game without restrictions of any kind. And yes, it will stay in your account forever. As with the rest of the games on GOG, it does not have DRM of any kind. You will receive some digital bonuses related to Postal 2, such as a 47-page manual, the Postal babe comic, its soundtrack, HD images and SMS tones.

Zip 2 is supported Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11; requires at least 2.3 GB of free space on your hard drive. On the other hand, the texts are located in Spanish.

Source: GOG