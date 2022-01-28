Postal booklet, € 200 bonus: getting it is simple

Bonus of 200 euros on arrival for holders of the Postal Booklet. Let’s find out how to get this interesting gift

Italian post offers an excellent initiative for its customers. This is the umpteenth choice made to try to attract new users to their products. In this case the gift will be offered to the owners of the Postal booklet and the owners of BancoPosta. Both tools are highly appreciated for their ease of use and for the management content provided.

In this circumstance it will also be necessary to exploit all the potential of the dedicated app. The latter, in fact, allows you to carry out all the main activities that are generally linked to bank current accounts. So let’s find out how to get the 200 euro bonus. In truth, it is possible to obtain an even more conspicuous gift.

Postal booklet, 200 euro bonus

As you can read in the image that we have proposed, it is possible to win a dream trip or one gift card “For you travel” worth 200 euros. This opportunity, as mentioned, has been offered to the owners of BancoPosta And Smart booklet. Entering the contest, of course, is quite simple.

First of all, as mentioned, you need to download the appropriate app. Afterwards, if it has not already been done in the past, it is necessary to associate the mobile number to the Smart booklet at any Postamat ATM. At this point, the code that allows you to safely enable all payments will be sent via SMS.

At this point the game is almost done. All that remains is to fill in the dedicated form and hope to be among the lucky ones who will receive one of the prizes provided. A simple initiative that at the same time attracts the attention of many users of those who use the services of Italian post.