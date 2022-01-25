Postal booklet, if you have one you risk losing it: pay attention to this date

For all those who have an open postal booklet, there is an important novelty, which could even culminate with the extinction of the same.

Postal book, there are some news with regard to those that are the interest-bearing bonds of Poste Italiane that have been opened for decades in order to earn with interest on an amount originally deposited. There are still many old ones, and it is these that we must pay attention to.

In fact, the Italian Post Office itself announces that anyone who is the holder of a postal book on which no movements of any kind have occurred for a period of at least ten years, will only have a few weeks to ensure that it does not expire.

The deadline set in this sense by Poste Italiane is March 29, 2022. After that date, a so-called “dormant” postal book will no longer be valid, if it has been inactive for ten years. This will result in automatic extinction.

Furthermore, this will take place regardless of the type and balance present. Nor does the differentiation between beneficial owner and co-owner or delegate matter. If there is no transaction from the beginning of 2012 on a Poste Italiane booklet, it will be lost with all the sums deposited there.

Postal book, what happens in this situation

However, these savings will not be lost and can return to the possibilities of private citizens. In fact, the money will flow within the CONSAP fund, born in 2006, and to whom it will be enough to apply to get your credit back. To be honest, however, this provision will also concern the bank books.

AND if, after 180 days from receipt of the communicationand in turn there will be no movement or a written communication, even in this case there will be the automatic extinction of the booklet. To remedy this situation, it is necessary to go to the reference office of Poste Italiane or the bank, even without any communication of the case.

And we will proceed with an operation that will postpone the possibility of being able to see the extinction of the booklet due to inactivity for many years. The maturity of March 29, 2022 concerns deposits that expired on August 31, 2021.