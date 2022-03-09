Postal books, in this case all the money is lost

Passbooks are meant to leave a deposit accruing interest for years. But beware of this mistake that would make you lose everything

THE Postal booksespecially in a period like this of economic crisis and investments at risk due to the instability of the financial market, are a form ofinvestment very popular. Even if the interests may be lower than equity, they have two advantages on their side.

The first is that i interest rates remain fixed as established by the contract, regardless of market fluctuations. The second is the warranty total by the State. This is why many citizens use them to tie up money, especially since bank deposits currently have negative or zero interest rates.

There are also those who buy them like gift for a minor, so that he can redeem it once he reaches the age of majority. But you have to be careful. As stated in the contract, even if i deposits they are long-term you don’t have to forget of their existence, or you risk losing your money.

Postal books, dormant deposit risk

The risk of lose money deposited there is for the Libretti dormant. Passbooks that have not undergone any movement, including checking the balance, for more than that are defined as such 10 years. In that case Poste Italiane, after repeated communication which gives the possibility to retract the situation, can steal the money contained in the deposit and appropriate it.

So that’s fine to check always there mail that arrives, and thoroughly examine its content. To prevent the money from being moved, just do any operation, even checking the balance. If it is possible, it can be done online in a few minutes, otherwise you have to go to the post office.