Postal books, pay attention to the deadline of 31 December: the details

Attention at the end of the year: there is an important news and deadline for the holders of the Postal Passbooks

Italian post becomes an increasingly innovative company that involves an increasing number of Italians. The mix between state participation and private equity makes it a business model to follow. The Announcementsmoreover, they stimulate users who, in addition to increasing, expand their services.

Postal books, the deadline by December 31st

The latest news concerns the Winning Association competition. It is an event that allows you to win a prize of the worth over 1000 euros to those who have the header of a smart booklet. The owners of Smart booklet they can try their luck and win a prize prepared by the Italian Post Office. It’s about a electric bike. The model of the ebike is “Atala E-Spike 7.1 lady ”, worth 1,099 euros, VAT included. Are available 130 bikes up for grabs for the lucky ones.

The winners will be drawn and the draw will take place by January 31st. The bikes will be delivered to the 130 lucky resident in Italy. To participate is simple; necessary associate iban to your smart booklet. The association can be made online at the poste.it site, from the BancoPosta App, or in all post offices in the area. The association can be made from November 3rd to December 31st. Not long, therefore, for the deadline of the competition.

To participate, however, it is necessary to make a transfer of at least 1000 euros to the booklet. The transfer must start from the associated Iban. In any case, Poste Italiano invites you to consult the regulation on its portal for more information. The regulation it can alternatively be consulted by contacting the customer service available at the toll-free number 800 185 490. The service is active from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 1pm and from 2pm to 6pm and is free for calls from the Italian territory from landlines and mobile networks.