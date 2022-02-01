Postal books, risk of closure if by 29 March …

The postal passbook is a very common form of savings. But there are some deposits that may be at risk from March 2022

It has undoubtedly happened to many, as children on birthdays or as teenagers when some milestone has been accomplished: a family member or friend as a gift decides to open a Postal savings account. Because? First of all, up until about 15 years ago, interest rates for postal passbooks were quite advantageous, especially in the face of zero costs. Then over time, things changed a bit, and the earnings were taxed. Plus, interest rates aren’t that high anymore.

But in any case it remains a good gift to help one minor to start an independent life. The problem arises when you do forget of the passbook, especially since we were told that the longer you wait, the more money you have in your account. In this case, nothing could be more wrong.

Postal books, which ones are at risk?

They are called i Sleeping bookletsand they are the ones that are not moved by over 10 years. So more than 10 years without even an operation. And it’s not uncommon. Poste Italiane with a press release warns all holders of savings books that have not been handled for 10 years on the date of August 31, 2021 and November 30, 2021. In fact, all deposits not moved for at least 10 years are expected to come automatically extinguished. Such is the effect of the legislation defining dormant deposits.

Read also: Post office booklets, news coming up for withdrawals: the announcement

The legislation also provides that the extinction will be automatic if I enter 180 days no transaction or written communication is recorded from the communication from the post office or the bank. So who by March 29, 2022 will not reply to the letter, will not carry out any postal operations will lose the entire sum of the savings account.

Read also: Postepay, big news: now you can recharge even so

Otherwise, just go to the post office for a simple check of the deposit for reactivate the booklet. In any case, if you arrive late, do not worry. Even if the passbook is lost, the money can be recovered by making one question to CONSAP.