Postal savings bonds 2022, which yield more

Every year the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti issues new postal savings bonds, which ones are and which of these offer a higher yield

THE postal savings bonds they are among the investments most used by Italian savers. They offer the double advantage of being guaranteed by the state and to have a cost practically equal to zero. In fact, the only economic burden is the taxation on the profits that the vouchers produce over the years.

You can subscribe to a post Office, online or via the app BancoPosta. They are issued by the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, and distributed through the services of Poste Italiane. Over the years, interest-bearing bonds have changed both face and substance. In fact, in the past they were paper booklets, which were opened and stored pending collection. Today they are electronic, and their owners can check the performance of the securities online in real time.

Every year the CDP issues different interest-bearing bonds, with different interest rates and conditions. What are the “printed” ones for the 2022? And which of them give the greatest advantage in terms of economic performance?

Interest-bearing bonds, which are the most advantageous for 2022

The Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, since the beginning of the year, has issued the following securities:

good 4 years simple savings. It lasts 4 years and can only be subscribed if a simple savings plan is activated. The basic gross annual yield to maturity is 0.25% , which can double upon reaching a minimum of 24 periodic subscriptions in the Plan;

simple savings. It lasts 4 years and can only be subscribed if a simple savings plan is activated. The basic gross annual yield to maturity is , which can double upon reaching a minimum of 24 periodic subscriptions in the Plan; good 3X4 : it lasts a total of 12 years and offers fixed and increasing interest over time. If carried to maturity, the annual gross yield is equal to 0.50% ;

: it lasts a total of 12 years and offers fixed and increasing interest over time. If carried to maturity, the annual gross yield is equal to ; good 4X4, very similar to the previous one. It lasts 16 years and the maturities are 4 years. At the end of the period, the gross annual yield is equal to 0.75%.

On the site proiezionidiborsa.it, we learn that the most profitable coupons are those whose money is tied up for a longer period of time. More is the deadline is far away recovery, and the higher the interest:

