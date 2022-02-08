Postamat withdrawal, in this case you lose the money?

It could happen that the Postamat counter does not pay out the money after we have concluded the operation. What should be done in this case?

Millions of Italians rely on services and Poste Italiane cards for their ease of use and very low commission costs. The most used card is certainly the Postepay, both Standard and Evolution, followed by the Banco Posta card.

Those who have a Poste card equipped with IBAN, then, they can also have their salary or pension credited. What all cards have in common, however, is that it is possible to withdraw cash from the Postamat counter.

Postamat, here’s what to do if it doesn’t issue the money

Cash withdrawal from a Poste Italiane counter is one very easy operation within the reach of everything, whether young or retired who do not give up having some cash in their wallet to feel safer or to make small daily purchases. Despite the ease of use, in some cases withdrawing cash from an ATM can cause us big headaches.

Read also: Minor postage books: the advantage to earn more

This is certainly the case in which, after having inserted our card, entered the PIN code and entered the amount we want to withdraw, the Postamat counter does not issue cash long awaited, even after waiting the canonical 30 seconds. The first thing to do in this case is not to panic, it is probably a broken down of the Postamat counter.

Read also: Inland Revenue: this transfer triggers checks

In case of non-delivery of cash, it is possible to request the re-credit of the sums to the post office, reporting what happened. The latter will proceed to activate the necessary checks with the post office that manages the ATM and to return the sums charged if they find the actual non-payment.