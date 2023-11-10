Postbiotics, the piece of your intestinal microbiota you didn’t know about until now

The microorganisms that live in our gut have attracted a lot of attention in recent years because we know that they are essential not only for the health of the gut, although this is their area of ​​action, but of the entire body.

What to Know and Avoid About Yogurt: A Guide to Choosing the Healthiest Yogurt

The intestinal microbiota is a complex ecosystem of microorganisms that inhabit the gastrointestinal tract, specifically the colon, the last segment. It is composed primarily of bacteria, but also includes viruses, fungi, and other microorganisms. Today we know that this colony of microbes that travels with us is essential so that we can digest and absorb certain vitamins; They regulate the immune system and inflammation, protect against (and cause when altered) hundreds of diseases, including cancer, and even influence brain function, mood, and behavior.

The first thing is to distinguish between different terms:

Probiotics are healthy or ‘friendly’ bacteria that live inside the gut and contribute to health by converting soluble fiber into beneficial compounds.

Prebiotics are a group of nutrients, primarily soluble fiber, that feed the beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Postbiotics are bioactive compounds that probiotic bacteria produce when they consume prebiotics.

Postbiotics include any substance released or produced through the metabolic activity of a microorganism that directly or indirectly has a beneficial effect on the host (us). Simply put, postbiotics are excrement and other waste produced by bacteria, but they are waste we need.

Recently, postbiotics have been shown to contain beneficial compounds that may help improve health by providing benefits to the gut and immune system, among other things. In fact, many of the benefits hitherto attributed to prebiotics (fiber) and probiotics (bacteria) are actually provided by postbiotics.

Dr. Lorena Calvo, expert in microbiota and nutrigenetics at the CRES Clinic, tells elDiario.es that “postbiotics are increasingly being used compared to probiotics and prebiotics, thanks to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which are great Provides benefits.” Such as irritable bowel syndrome or diverticulitis, in addition to providing energy to intestinal cells, it strengthens the intestinal barrier which, in turn, helps prevent potential dysbiosis or leaky gut.

The postbiotics we need

The most important example of postbiotics is butyrate. Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid produced through the fermentation of fiber by certain bacteria in the colon, particularly those of the Firmicutes phylum, which includes the Ruminococcus, Clostridium, Eubacterium, and Coprococcus genera. These bacteria convert soluble fiber – for example, present in legumes, some vegetables and grains – which our body cannot digest on its own, into butyrate and other compounds that we can use.

In particular, butyrate is the main source of energy for the epithelial cells of the colon, which form the barrier that separates the intestine from the bloodstream. It is easy to understand that when these cells become weak, the barrier fails and toxins from our stool pass into the blood, causing inflammation and all kinds of disorders. Butyrate is necessary to prevent this from happening.

In addition, several studies show that butyrate may affect the release of hormones that regulate appetite, fat and glucose metabolism, which is very important for disorders such as obesity and type 2 diabetes, and even It also has anti-cancer properties, especially in the case of colon cancer. ,

Butyrate is not the only postbiotic. The microorganisms in our gut produce all kinds of useful ‘wastes’:

Other short chain fatty acids.

Lipopolysaccharides: components of bacterial membranes that can be toxic if they enter the blood.

Exopolysaccharides: They form the ‘jelly’ that surrounds the bacteria.

Enzymes.

Bacterial pleats: A mixture of different bacterial components.

Cell supernatant: A mixture of compounds produced by bacteria and yeast.

Vitamins like Vitamin K.

Amino acids such as tryptophan.

Neurotransmitters, such as serotonin.

Here the temptation arises to eliminate the middleman. If some of the compounds produced by bacteria are beneficial, why not take them directly as supplements? Some studies have been done on this.

Various effects of postbiotics

It has been observed that butyrate can stimulate the production of regulatory T cells in the gut. These cells help regulate the immune response and the magnitude of inflammation. According to Dr. Calvo, “We can uncover its role in mood by interfering with the production of brain neurotransmitters like serotonin. Additionally, it provides a satiating effect by improving the absorption of sugars we take in from food, thereby avoiding insulin resistance.”

Other postbiotics, such as cell wall fragments and supernatants from healthy bacteria, may increase the production of chemical messengers called anti-inflammatory cytokines, which help reduce inflammation and regulate immune responses.

In a study with older people, daily administration of postbiotics made from dead bacteria reduced the risk of respiratory infections and improved the body’s ability to produce antibodies that help protect it. In another study similar postbiotics protected the elderly from the common cold.

Postbiotics are also being used to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), particularly ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease. These people produce less short-chain fatty acids like butyrate. In a study of people with Crohn’s disease, taking 4 grams of butyrate daily for eight weeks improved symptoms and caused the disease to go away in 53% of participants.

A review of studies involving a total of 1,740 children found that supplementing with postbiotics, in this case heat-killed or inactivated bacteria, reduced the duration and symptoms of diarrhea and, incidentally, pharyngitis and laryngitis, an increase in immunity to these. Confirm the important role of the compounds.

Other postantibiotics called urolithins are produced from the processing of tannins, particularly those found in pomegranates, walnuts, and strawberries. Specifically, urolithin-A has antioxidant, anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer properties, can prevent obesity, and regulate estrogen receptors.

Although these treatments are very new, postbiotics are being studied for the treatment of allergies, appetite and weight control, prevention of heart disease and diabetes, and even cancer prevention.

Take Postbiotics or Improve Your Diet

The study of postbiotics has evolved because many patients tolerate these products better than probiotics, which are live bacteria. When probiotics are consumed, the number of beneficial bacteria in the body theoretically increases. However, these bacteria compete with other bacteria living in the gut, and the effects are difficult to predict.

On the other hand, the idea of ​​using postbiotics as supplements is fairly new, and it has not yet been determined whether they are more effective than simply improving diet. If your diet lacks foods that allow the production of postbiotics, it is always possible to look for supplements. Although some of these postbiotics, such as butyrate, can be found for sale as a supplement, Dr. Calvo reminds us that “any healthy person can eat foods that increase butyrate production, Such as garlic, onion, banana or cured cheese, without the need to take nutritional supplements.

We certainly know that we can help the microbiota by eating fermented foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut or yogurt, and foods rich in soluble fiber, such as legumes, citrus fruits, oats, peas, nuts and many others. Dr. Calvo proposes a list of foods with anti-inflammatory, probiotic and immunoregulatory effects to maintain the balance of the microbiota: fruits such as pomegranate, banana, apple; Vegetables such as onions, asparagus, artichokes, leave rice or potatoes overnight to convert into prebiotic resistant starch, in general “prioritize the consumption of healthy fats such as extra virgin olive oil, avocado and seeds.”

*Dario Pescador is editor and director of Quo magazine and author of the book your best self Posted by Oberon.