Postcovid fulminant myocarditis: two ways to identify

Patient admitted to a hospital.

A study by researchers in France has found two different forms of fulminant myocarditis related with infection by SARS-CoV-2 virus. The first one is earlylinked with a significant hospital mortalitywhile the other is lateand behave lower severity and it is easier to treat as long as it is diagnosed early. Both phenotypes have different immunological profiles that could help confirm the diagnosis and improve disease management.

The object of the study, carried out on people admitted with fulminant myocarditis induced by Covid-19 of the Hospital de la Pitié-Salpêtrière between March 2020 and June 2021it was compare the clinical characteristics and the evolution of the pathology based on a series of criteria from the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Marc Pineton de Chambrunfrom the Department of Intensive Care Medicine at the Hospital de la Pitié-Salpêtrière and coordinator of the study, commented that “the challenge is to be able to make a diagnosis as quickly as possible and direct the patient to an appropriate department or a myocarditis management channel. The improvement of care will depend above all on the medical publications that describe these pathologies and the willingness of doctors to obtain information to recognize them quickly”, in statements collected in the French edition of Medscape.

After more than two years of pandemic, the clinical pictures of these myocarditis are well described, has specified the researcher, a specialist in inflammatory diseases. “It must be taken into account that affected patients are usually young. They have Covid-19 usually without lung damage, and they often have chest pain. When in doubt, you should perform a troponin test and cardiac ultrasound and the advice of a cardiologist or an intensivist doctor should be sought”, he added.

Who can it affect?

The difference between the two forms of myocarditis found in the investigation was possible with the multiplication of the number of cases during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pineton de Chambrun pointed out. “We have seen that some patients with covid developed extremely severe myocarditis very soonat the time of viral infection, while others had later-onset myocarditis.

The late form of myocarditis is part of a multisystem inflammatory syndrome similar to kawasaki diseasefirst described in 2020 in children after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and later in adults. As long as it is treated early, this form has a good prognosis. when treated with a combination of corticosteroids and immunoglobulins, the researcher recalled.

The early form of fulminant myocarditis is much more serious and most often affects young adults under the age of 30. It requires the emergency use of extracorporeal circulatory support (ECMO), hence the importance of having immediate access to this type of support. The patient recovers spontaneously after two or three days on ECMO“without really understanding why”, the author has indicated.

Unlike the late form, “early fulminant myocarditis has already been observed with other infectious diseases, mainly influenza.” Before the invention of ECMO, “these patients either received an emergency heart transplant or they died.” For Pineton de Chambrun, “the challenge is to identify them as quickly as possible to plan treatment with ECMO”, the only way to save them.

What does multisystem inflammatory syndrome involve?

In order to better characterize fulminant myocarditis associated with SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in adults, the team from the Intensive Care Medicine-Resuscitation Service of the Hospital de la Pitié-Salpêtrière has carried out a study, in partnership with researchers from the Inserm and the University of Paris, on the cases of patients admitted to critical care at the Heart Institute of the Hospital de la Pitié-Salpêtrièrebetween May 2020 and June 2021.

The retrospective study comprises data from 38 patients treated for secondary fulminant myocarditis after infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In this group, a distinction was made between those who presented the diagnostic criteria for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults (MIS-A+), whose symptoms are prolonged fever, conjunctivitis, neurological and digestive involvement, and thrombocytopenia, among others), from those who did not meet the these criteria (MIS-A-).

The results of the study show that MIS-A- patients, who account for 33 percent of cases, had a more recent infection, with an average time of three days after the onset of covid symptoms. More severe myocarditis more frequently required the use of ECMO, venoarterial disease, and involved higher hospital mortality. On the other hand, in MIS-A+ patients, heart failure appears later, with a median time of 32 days after infection, and it is less seriousalthough the virus in this process is undetectable.

“This inflammatory syndrome resembles other already known pathologies, such as Still’s disease, a rare systemic inflammatory disease, whose viral origin is suspected. This is the first time that a multisystem inflammatory syndrome has been described linking it to a viral infection”, explained Pineton de Chambrun.

What phenotypes could be biomarkers associated with covid?

In addition, researchers have been able to observe that these two phenotypes are associated with different immunological profiles. In MIS-A- patients, interferon alpha and interleukin-8 (IL-8) levels are high, which is characteristic of an early immune response against viral replication. For their part, MIS-A+ patients have high levels of IL-17, a cytokine known to be involved in several chronic inflammatory diseases, and IL-22.

Another notable feature in MIS-A- patients is that more than half had anti-RNA polymerase III antibodies. However, these autoantibodies have already been associated by the same research team with influenza-related recurrent fulminant viral myocarditis. These autoantibodies are also found in sclerodermaa serious systemic autoimmune disease that affects connective tissues.

Pineton de Chambrun notes that “recent data suggest that the RNA polymerase III targeted by these antibodies is involved in antiviral defence. It is possible that these antibodies alter the inflammatory response against the virus. So, myocarditis is caused by viral multiplication in the heart after this weak immune response, or by the inflammatory reaction induced by anti-RNA polymerase III antibodies.”

“This study shows that COVID-19-associated fulminant myocarditis represents a heterogeneous entity encompassing two patient phenotypes that differ in clinical, immunobiological, and prognostic criteria,” the authors underline. To distinguish these phenotypes, “they suggest that IL-17, IL-22, interferon, and anti-RNA polymerase III antibodies could be used as biomarkers”.

“For most patients, these biomarkers do not seem to be essential (in the diagnostic process) since the clinical pictures of these myocarditis, once well understood, are easy to distinguish”, Pineton de Chambrun remarked. Secondly, “could be useful in case of doubt. They would also be interested in confirming the viral origin of myocarditis”.

In conclusion, the research shows that the MIS-A criteria allow the identification of two phenotypes within the fulminant myocarditis induced by Covid-19. MIS-A+ and MIS-A- patients have a very different clinical presentation, prognosis and immunological profile. According to the authors, the fact of differentiating between these two entities seems important for their treatment and to better understand its pathophysiology.