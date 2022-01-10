Poste Italiane, 2022 begins with a mega bonus for all customers

Poste Italiane has launched several proposals to allow you to save money when making purchases with their Postepay and BancoPosta cards.

The new bonus for BancoPosta and PostePay customers starts from 6 January.

Poste Italiane, mega bonus 2022

Italians have long been encouraged to use such payment methods in place of cash, in part as a way to track money and fight tax evasion.

Ecommerce has entered every home, including those where there was still resistance to this new border of shopping. In 2020, the pandemic that hit us with force only accelerated this process that was already underway.

The initiative of the Italian Post Office is linked not only to local sales chains, but also to specific points of sale that have joined.

Discounts coming with Poste Italiane

The reductions consist of refunds and are credited to the credit card that was used for the shopping within five working days of booking the operation.

For example, for those who want to go on vacation, paying with Postepaysi has the option of a 5% saving with cashback. It can be booked on the alpitour.it website.

It is possible to book any type of holiday, regardless of location or time, with the sole rule of paying with BancoPosta or Postepay. The promotion is currently not applicable to the purchase of SwanTour and PressTour branded ferries and products.

There are other discounts for those wishing to learn English. There is a 20% cashback discount for this type of business. Both papers have an agreement with the British College, which provides virtual online and face-to-face courses.

Mini cashback

According to Poste Italiane, anyone who uses his PostePay until March 31, 2022 will get a mini cashback.

Starting from 1 October 2021 and no later than 31 March 2022, in fact, for all those who decide to use their Postepay card as a payment tool, there will be a cashback of 1 euro applied to each transaction. With a maximum of 10 € per day with a Postepay code. The offer is valid in participating stores.

It is also possible with Poste Italiane to take advantage of a bonus for your purchases: in particular 5% at Tuodì, Picard, Fresco Mercato and Gelmarket; 4% at Ventis, 5% at Giordano Vini. As for pharmaceutical products, you can receive a 5% discount on every purchase made on the Pharmanow and Famideal sites.