Poste Italiane, “account anomaly”: beware, it’s a scam

Bad news for Poste Italiane customers who risk falling into the trap of the attacker on duty. Here’s what you need to know about it.

THE money they are not a guarantee of happiness but they undoubtedly help to solve a lot of problematic situations.

Starting from food, passing through clothes, up to the bills, in fact, there are so many costs with which we have to constantly deal and which end up having a considerable impact on our pockets. Precisely for this reason it is not surprising that many decide to leave as much money as possible in the bank or post office in order to have some EUR more to draw on in case of need.

Money, however, often ends up at the center of attention of some bad guys who punctually try to make the unfortunate person fall into the trap. Many customers of Italian post who unfortunately find themselves having to deal with yet another attack. So let’s go into the details and see what’s going on.

Poste Italiane, “anomaly on the account”: attention, yet another scam attempt

As is known, unfortunately, there are many scam attempts to which the utmost attention must be paid. More and more often, in fact, some criminals try to extort money from the unfortunate person on duty through scams studied down to the smallest detail. A clear example of this is a new scam attempt that is running these days and that is implemented using the name of Italian post.

Many have received or are receiving a message via sms or Whatsapp through which the recipient of the communication is invited to click on a link to resolve an alleged anomaly on the account. Going into the details, the message reads like this: “Dear customer, we have one anomaly on your account, please click on the following link…“.

Be careful, as it is a scam and in case you receive such message it is good do not click on the link in question. In the event that you do this, by communicating your data, in fact, you end up falling into the trap of scammers. The latter, once in possession of the credentials, can act undisturbed and empty the victim’s account.

Poste Italiane, beware of scam: how to defend yourself

As you can easily guess, the first thing to do to avoid falling into the trap is to do not click on links forwarded with suspicious messages. But not only that, as Poste Italiane reminds us, the company never asks for access credentials or security codes through links sent via text message or over the phone.

For this reason, you should never communicate your data to anyone and you shouldn’t never download any attachments of suspicious emails. In the event that one of these actions is carried out, therefore, it is advisable to immediately change the various passwords, block the sender of the scam message and file a complaint.