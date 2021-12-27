Poste Italiane and ISEE certification: online application procedure

Poste Italiane allows you to request a valid certification for the ISEE declaration. Let’s find out the planned telematic method and who the recipients are.

L’Equivalent Economic Situation Indicator it will be essential in 2022 to obtain bonuses, concessions and the Single Universal Check. The Government, in fact, provides particular treatments based on the ISEE and the band to which they belong. We remind you that the Indicator allows you to know the patrimonial and income situation of each family nucleus and thus to evaluate which families are in need of greater economic aid. The ISEE request can be made through CAF, patronage, accountants or independently through the INPS portal. Not everyone knows, then, that Poste Italiane allows you to apply for one certification which contains all the data necessary to obtain the ISEE.

Poste Italiane certifications, which data they include

The reference of the certifications of Poste Italiane concerns, of course, the company’s customers and especially i BancoPosta account holders. Holders of a current account will be able to request the certification it includes the balance and the average stock of active (or extinguished) accounts in 2020 – ISEE 2022 reference year.

To apply for the valid certification for the ISEE, it must necessarily be the holder account or a joint holder. In addition, it will be possible to obtain certificates with average balance and stock on paper postal booklets or dematerialized and with the nominal value of postal savings bonds or with the balance of prepaid PostePay cards. The certifications then include the balance and the average stock of cards with IBAN – such as Evolution – and the Social Security Cards. Finally, the situation as at 31 December of the Mutual Investment Funds, of the insurance policies and title deposits.

How the telematic request takes place

The electronic request for the certifications of Poste Italiane valid for ISEE purposes can be forwarded by accessing the BancoPosta App, the web portal or the PostePay app. The holder must be equipped with an authentication tool such as, for example, the Poste ID code. Access to applications and the site requires, of course, registration and access with username and password. By entering the dedicated section, you can indicate the type of certification required, the reference year and an e-mail in which to receive the documentation. The certification will, however, be immediately downloadable online.