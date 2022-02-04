Poste Italiane closes the sales. Families and businesses in difficulty

As anticipated yesterday, see here, Italian post has closed the taps of the acquisitions of credits of the various bonuses, building in the forefront. A laconic message communicates to users: “We inform you that the platform for the tax credit purchase service is not active”.

Poste Italiane shuts off the bonus credit taps

The move was easily predictable given that for a few days Cassa Depositi e Prestiti it had closed the credit transfer lines. And Cassa Depositi e Prestiti controls 35% of the postal and financial agency. Another 29.35% is in the hands of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

What to say? Article 28 has its effects, first of all determining a frenzied rush to assign credits by 7 February, the deadline after which the restriction established by Sostegni ter comes into force. On the other hand, it determines the credit closure of banks, especially small ones, and above all it is generating the blocking of construction activities linked to bonus and Superbonus credits. There is, without wishing to create alarmism, the risk of a systemic crisis. The case of Poste Italiane is particularly serious because thousands of building contractors had turned to them. Among them, many window and door manufacturers and dealers, and numerous families who had found very affordable credit lines compared to those of banks. For some time observers of the credit scene had pointed the finger at the poor controls put in place, which made it easier for the bad guys.

Politics in turmoil

Meanwhile, the world of politics is in turmoil to find a solution that allows access to credit but that stops the millionaire scams perpetrated in recent months due to the lack of controls. In the front row the exponents of the 5 Star Movement who have created the Superbonus and who are intervening at 360 °, such as Sen. Gianni Girotto (see here) to find ways out.

The opposition also shows up. Like sen. Andrea de Bertoldi (FdI) denouncing: “We ask for an immediate amendment to the Sostegni ter dl on the subject of the sale of tax credits, which is paralyzing the entire sector, risking to make hundreds of Italian companies go bankrupt. It is truly unacceptable to change the rules in the course of work, not foreseeing the deleterious effects on the economy and on employment that these could generate. No bank buys more tax credits, the companies in the construction sector are no longer able to pay the workers, and the citizens remain in chaos and uncertainty ”.

Meanwhile, entrepreneur organizations are not standing by. Confartigianato, for example, announces a strong mobilization in the name of “via the law that blocks the transfer of credits”.