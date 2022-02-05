Poste Italiane collapses on the stock exchange on BTP pressure and Superbonus investigations

(Teleborsa) –, where is the. The pressures on BTP yields are affecting the performance of shares, after yesterday’s words from ECB President Christine Lagarde. “The idea of ​​a possible acceleration in the exit from ultra-expansive measures has led to a, bear flattening of the curve and the BTP-Bund spread in the area of ​​150 basis points “, is the analysis of the MPS research department.

On the actions of Italian post the press rumors according to which Poste and CDP would have decided to interrupt the operations linked to the Superbonus and suspend the purchase of tax credits linked to building incentives, after the investigations released in recent days on alleged fraud.

“The recent increase in the BTP swap spread reduces visibility on the discounted net value of capital gains and, moreover, the new regulation introduced by the government reduces visibility on the development of the tax credit business“, write Equita analysts about Poste. Mediobanca Securities experts say they are” not particularly worried about a slowdown in revenue “in terms of tax credits.” We believe that the company will finally decide to put an end to the purchase of receivables deriving from multiple assignments but it will continue to buy credit from retail customers, “it is added.

In free fall Italian post, which stands at 11.26, with a drop of 5.70%. Expected for the rest of the session an extension of the bearish phase with support area seen at 10.95 and later at 10.63. Resistance at 11.81.

(Teleborsa) 04-02-2022 14:47