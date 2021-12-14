Poste Italiane Down: even banking services are unreachable
This morning a heavy disservice is underway for the Italian post office: it is practically unable to authenticate, both al site that through smartphone app. This also means that if you use it SPID of Poste Italiane you will not be able to use it, blocking so many third-party services.
Downdetector confirms that numerous users have complained of not being able to log in, and also the site loads slowly and is not perfectly navigable in all its sections.
We do not know that Poste has issued any communication for now, but the problem is extensive and has already been going on for over an hour, so the technicians will certainly already be at work. If there are any significant news, we will update the article, in any case there is no evidence of any kind of cyber attack, so there should be nothing to worry about, other than temporary discomfort.
Update 13/12/2021 at 14:40
The login problems seem to be by now resolved or in any case in the process of being resolved for all users. If you have been experiencing difficulties in the last few hours, try now to authenticate yourself from a website or mobile app, and you shouldn’t have any problems, confirming that it shouldn’t have been anything serious.