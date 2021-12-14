Poste Italiane Down: even banking services are unreachable

This morning a heavy disservice is underway for the Italian post office: it is practically unable to authenticate, both al site that through smartphone app. This also means that if you use it SPID of Poste Italiane you will not be able to use it, blocking so many third-party services.

Downdetector confirms that numerous users have complained of not being able to log in, and also the site loads slowly and is not perfectly navigable in all its sections.

Amazon offers

We do not know that Poste has issued any communication for now, but the problem is extensive and has already been going on for over an hour, so the technicians will certainly already be at work. If there are any significant news, we will update the article, in any case there is no evidence of any kind of cyber attack, so there should be nothing to worry about, other than temporary discomfort.