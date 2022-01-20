Poste Italiane hires new postmen: here’s how to apply

ROME – Poste Italiane hires new postmen. Recruitment of graduates is expected throughout Italy. The destination of the new work units will be the regions and provinces of assignment will be identified according to company needs. The deadline for submitting applications is 23 January. Applicants must have a high school diploma and driving license. A bilingual license will be required for destinations in the province of Bolzano. Applications must be sent electronically by January 23, using the form found on the Poste Italiane website in the recruiting section. Within a week, candidates deemed potentially suitable will be contacted and will receive a link to be able to take an aptitude test. Then there will be an oral interview in the company and a driving test of the company vehicle.

The postmen will be hired with a fixed-term employment contract. The number of hires and the duration of the contract will depend on company needs and the place of assignment. Recruitments take place throughout Italy but candidates will be able to identify a single geographical area of ​​preference.



