Poste Italiane hires postmen throughout the country, salary from 1200-1400 euros

In this month of February 2022, the recruitments by Italian post which, in particular, seeks postmen and couriers in all Italy.

In the territory of Lombardy alone, 1061 are searched for precisely new postmen, of which 700 will have permanent contracts, while another 361 will have temporary contracts. The recruitment will take place with a fixed-term contract and represents the first step for a possible definitive recruitment, which often involves the so-called “stabilization” mechanism, for those who have already worked with the Post Office for at least six months.

The postman’s salary fluctuates from 1,200 to 1,400 euros net per month.

But those assumptions are valid also for the rest of the national territory. These offers currently open in Poste Italiane expire on February 13th.

Requirements for submitting the application and deadline

As for the requirements for submitting the application, first and foremost the age of majority, the high school diploma, in addition to a valid driving license. Furthermore, the ideal candidate must have a good photographic memory and a good sense of direction. They are not required professional knowledge specialist. For the province of Bolzano only, it is necessary to have a bilingual license.

The provinces and locations of assignment will be identified on the basis of business needs. The deadline for submitting the application is February 13 within hours 23:59.

Selection process and planned tasks

As for theselection process First of all, a first aptitude test is provided, which will be carried out after the candidate has received a telephone communication from Poste Italiane.

After this first phase, there is an interview and then the test of suitability to drive the motor vehicle which will be carried out on a 125 cc motor vehicle fully loaded with mail. Passing the motorcycle test is an essential condition without which the hiring cannot take place.

Between the tasks there is a delivery service for correspondence (registered mail, telegrams, private letters, bills, communications, etc.) and small parcels in pre-established areas.

The delivery tour assumes the travel of a certain route usually indicated by the Postal Service indicating the correct route to follow. The employee is then required to track the packages, respecting the expected delivery times and informing those in charge in case of non-delivery.

© REPRODUCTION PROHIBITED













