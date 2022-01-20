Poste Italiane, hiring for postman with diploma: the requirements and how to submit the application

Poste Italiane returns to hire postmen. A new job advertisement has been published for the selection of qualified personnel throughout the Italian territory: the regions and provinces of assignment will be identified on the basis of company needs. The deadline for applications is set by 23 January.

Postman, the requirements

To apply it will be sufficient to have a high school diploma and a valid driving license, necessary for driving the company vehicle that will be made available by Poste Italiane. In the announcement, it is specified that in case of recruitment it will be necessary to present suitable documentation certifying the qualification declared. Only for the offices located in the province of Bolzano, candidates will also be required to hold a bilingualism license.

How to submit the application

Applications must be sent electronically by January 23, using the form found on the company website. To do this, you will need to go to the recruiting section, select the job advertisement of your interest and click on the button bearing the words “send application now”. You can then continue with the insertion of the personal and study data requested. Within a week, candidates considered potentially suitable will be contacted by the company that deals with the selection of personnel and will receive a link to be able to take an aptitude test. Only after passing, there will be the oral interview in the company and finally the guide of the company vehicle.

The contract

The postmen will be hired with a fixed-term employment contract. The number of hires and the duration of the contract will depend on company needs and the place of assignment.

Workplace

Recruitments take place throughout Italy but candidates will be able to identify a single geographical area of ​​preference. Then the assignment locations will be identified based on business needs.

