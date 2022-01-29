For several decades, postal books have been one of the most widely used and easy to implement investment possibilities: they are essentially savings books that allow the sums of money deposited to develop a fixed percentage of interest over time.

This possibility immediately had a great following from the various strata of the population, since it guarantees a non-exponential growth in the immediate but in any case constant and with few risks, since these are assets guaranteed by the Italian state.

The management costs are limited and do not include any coverage, management and closure costs but for this reason they are often forgotten even for many years.

Poste Italiane, is alert on these booklets: “They will be closed!”

When a postal passbook is not used or “updated” for a period of time equal to or greater than 10 years and has a balance greater than 100 euros, it is defined sleepyas explained in detail through the dedicated telematic page on the Post Office website, which also provides a complete list of all postal books dormant.

According to an official communication, the holders of the dormant booklets must present themselves at the counter to carry out the census and “reactivate” the booklet by June 21, 2022: after this date, the booklets will be closed and the sums of money will be donated to the fund managed by CONSAP, established with the 2006 financial law.

The regulation provides for the extinction of the passbook after 180 days from the communication of the “reminder” by Poste Italiane if the user does not make a registration communication, by going in person to a post office. Any passbook that is dormant on the date of August 31st will have to request the same registration communication in order to avoid its closure by March 29th 2022, after the aforementioned closure with the transfer of the entire sum of money associated with the savings book to the aforementioned CONSAP fund.