Poste Italiane is looking for new postmen

Poste Italiane searches in the province of Piacenza and throughout the Emilia Romagna region, postmen to be hired with a fixed-term contract. There are five distribution centers in the province of Piacenza: Piacenza, Marconi, Caorso, Fiorenzuola D’Arda, Castel San Giovanni, Podenzano. In Emilia Romagna there are altogether eighty-five. From January to July 2021, 180 people were included in the postal logistics chain, having already worked in the past with Poste Italiane as postmen or sorting staff with one or more fixed-term contracts and for a total duration of at least 9 months. To be able to apply, simply enter your curriculum vitae on the web page of the Poste institutional website https://www.posteitaliane.it, in the “Careers” section dedicated to “Open Positions” which indicates the requirements to be able to participate in the selection. . Candidates will be hired with a fixed-term contract in relation to specific business needs. The resources identified will deal with postal delivery (parcels, letters, envelopes, registered letters, etc.) in the territorial area of ​​their competence. The research is active throughout the national territory.

The testimony of Giulia Chiusa, postman of the Fiorenzuola Distribution Center

It all started with that call from my father who told me he had seen a job advert as a postman for Poste Italiane. It was the year 2015 when I started this great adventure, a bit immature and perhaps still too young to understand that this job would become what I wanted to continue doing, I was 19. The permanent contract has reached 22 years. In those years, I had some rest periods or where I did other jobs but no one suited me because after the first experience I realized that I wanted to work in the Italian Post Office and I feared that this opportunity would not become reality. When they called me for the indeterminate I was very happy and satisfied, I could start my life, have my independence and greater security for my future. I must say that at the beginning it was certainly challenging, I will never forget the first moments, I had just gotten my license and still a bit unripe driving I found myself having to drive for whole days, doing a thousand complicated maneuvers for me again. inexperienced. In the first period my thoughts fluctuated with a thousand doubts. I did not feel ready, I was afraid of making mistakes and I saw all my more experienced colleagues, with many years of service, working with such ease and ease compared to me. Some time passed and things started to get easier, I began to remember the streets, the names of the citizens and they recognized me, the latter I think was the most rewarding thing. After years of serving the same village, you become one of the family, people are waiting for me to exchange a few words between one letter and another, they confide in each other, you simply become part of their daily life, there is nothing more rewarding. When I arrive in my small village, Roveleto di Cadeo in the municipality of Cadeo (PC), to start deliveries I feel at home, I know it like the back of my hand, I know the habits of the citizens and they know at what time I will pass under their home and usually they are found on the balcony or at the door of the door very ready to take correspondence and to exchange a chat. It is a job that also leaves me the opportunity to dedicate myself to personal commitments and my daily life. It is a work in constant evolution. Today we use innovative means and there is much more attention to the product and attention to the citizen.