Poste Italiane, news for Smart Booklets: what changes

Poste Italiane has decided to change the ways in which it is possible to open the so-called Smart booklet. This is the new procedure

If you are thinking of opening a postal passbook in its Smart version, know that Poste Italiane has decided to change and modernize the issuing procedures. The postal book is definitely one of the forms of investment and most popular savings in our country.

To to open a booklet, however, must go to the branch. Something that with the current covid-19 pandemic can be uncomfortable. Therefore, with a view to modernizing procedures, there is a novelty regarding the Smart booklet connected to BancoPosta.

Poste Italiane, the new Smart booklet opens in one click

The Smart Booklet is definitely an interesting novelty in the panorama of services offered by Poste Italiane. It is a very booklet economic because it has neither costs opening neither management costs nor costs when it is extinguished. However, it maintains coverage by the State and allows you to buy interest-bearing bonds postal. Another added value is the possibility of having a higher interest rate than the basic booklet.

The procedure for opening was simplified and it’s available for all those who are in possession of the BancoPosta app. If sums are deposited on the Smart Booklet, again through the BancoPosta app it is then possible to move the funds to your liking on another savings book, or on your own BancoPosta account.

The new procedure turns out particularly easy and only needs the document of recognition and of fiscal Code of those who want to open the Smart Postal Book. As with several other Poste Italiane products, however, there is the possibility of using the “we’ll call you” service to be able to speak to an assistance operator.

As we mentioned earlier it is one modernization of the services of Poste Italiane which, even with the pandemic situation that we still live in, tries to avoid gatherings inside post offices as much as possible, however, bringing news that will be possible use in the future.