Poste Italiane, risk for BancoPosta customers: be careful!

A new trick that could deceive BancoPosta customers and cause them to lose loyalty in Poste Italiane: be very careful!

One of the many positive notes of Poste Italiane is the attention to the customer, the employees are always at the forefront to satisfy every request and the body has won loyalty over time, but beware of new tricks that make every certainty waver .

Customers BancoPosta from Italian post are at great scam risk. In fact, in recent years, a new method of stealing money via SMS, the so-called phishing, has been born. It is nothing more than a particular scam carried out thanks to the use of messages and, often, related links on which you are asked to click, posing as a sender who in reality is not the real one.

In fact, it is not uncommon to find SMS messages in one’s message box – or even emails – that can redirect to a new page which, unfortunately, causes victims to fall into the trap of malicious people.

Poste Italiane, watch out for BancoPosta users: the strange message of the last few days

In the past few days, many customers BancoPosta they are receiving a text message that reads: “PosteInfo – Attention! There is an anomaly on your account, please check the related link “. This is not a message sent by at all Post office Italian, but of a real attempt at scam by malicious people who try to make those who, unfortunately, believe in a real anomaly of their account fall of the poor trap. In reality, once you click on the link, a page very similar to that of the trusted site opens, which will collect all customer data.

READ ALSO>>> Tim, blow to all customers starting from February: this was not needed

DON’T MISS OUT>>> WhatsApp, do you want to find out the name with which they saved you in the address books? What a trick

Obviously, once the sensitive data has been provided, the scam is done and in a few moments the account BancoPosta it will be emptied of every penny. To prevent all this from happening, all that remains is to ignore and delete the SMS received from your phone or from your e-mail box.